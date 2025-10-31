Reading Time: 4 minutes

2011 Infiniti M series impresses on the road, but potential repair costs make ownership a gamble

Infiniti, Nissan’s luxury division, launched the redesigned M sedan for the 2011 model year, with versions available as the V6-powered M37 or the high-performance M56 V8. Aimed at drivers who wanted BMW 5 Series or Audi A6 performance without the German price tag, these sedans offered serious power, tech and refinement.

More than a decade on, the M37 and M56 still deliver a rewarding drive. But used buyers should be cautious. Reliability concerns, particularly with electronics, mean these aren’t low-maintenance vehicles.

2011 Infiniti M37/M56 Specs • M37: 3.7L V6, 330 hp

• M56: 5.6L V8, 420 hp

• 7-speed automatic transmission

• Rear- or all-wheel drive

• Fuel economy: 12–14 L/100 km

• Optional Sport Package and 20” wheels

• Bose 16-speaker sound system

• Pricing in 2025: $8,000–$15,000

The M37 featured a 3.7-litre V6 producing 330 horsepower. The M56 delivered 420 horsepower from a 5.6-litre V8. Both engines were paired with a seven-speed automatic transmission, with the M37 adding Infiniti’s rev-matching downshift system from the 370Z.

Rear-wheel drive came standard, though many Canadian models were equipped with all-wheel drive, a clear advantage in winter conditions. The optional Sport Package added 20-inch wheels, firmer suspension, upgraded brakes and four-wheel active steering, which subtly turned the rear wheels for sharper handling.

Inside, the M’s cabin was well-appointed, with high-grade materials and excellent front seats. A 16-speaker Bose audio system, a console-mounted drive mode selector, and the Eco Pedal system, which was designed to encourage efficient driving by resisting aggressive throttle inputs, were among its standout features. Even today, the interior holds up well in terms of comfort and design.

But ownership today requires eyes wide open. Most models are now 13 or 14 years old, and age-related issues are common. Owners frequently report electrical gremlins, including dash warning lights, key fob failures and occasional no-start conditions. Other problems include malfunctioning power windows, rough shifting and steering hesitation.

Some Canadian mechanics note that parts, particularly electronic modules and interior trim, are increasingly difficult to source, especially in smaller towns with limited Infiniti dealer support. Fuel economy is another consideration, with most models consuming between 12 and 14 L/100 km combined.

Beyond running costs, safety history also matters. One major recall affects M56 models, where a leaking fuel pressure sensor could pose a fire risk. Recall status can be verified through Transport Canada or any Infiniti dealer using the vehicle identification number.

J.D. Power, which surveys owners on long-term quality, rated this generation of the M sedan below average for reliability. While Consumer Reports initially gave the M37 a “Good Bet” label, more recent assessments flagged the electrical system and Bose components as persistent trouble spots.

Owner feedback is mixed. Some praise the comfort and value compared to German rivals, while others complain of a stiff ride and rising maintenance costs. Typical comments include: “Everything the BMW 5 Series promised—but without the pretension.” “Seats are still amazingly comfortable after 10 years.” “Ride is stiff over rough roads.”

Insurance costs may also be a factor, particularly in provinces like Ontario and Quebec where luxury performance vehicles carry higher premiums.

In today’s Canadian used market, prices range from $8,000 to $13,000 for a clean M37, depending on mileage and condition. The rarer M56 can still fetch up to $15,000. All-wheel-drive versions typically carry a $1,000 to $1,500 premium over rear-drive models.

Our Verdict

The 2011 Infiniti M sedan still has much to offer for drivers seeking a powerful, feature-rich luxury vehicle. But it demands a committed owner: someone prepared to deal with ageing components, potential electronic issues and increasing maintenance costs. If you find a well-maintained example with service records and completed recall work, it can deliver serious satisfaction. Just don’t expect trouble-free motoring at a bargain price.

| Auto Desk