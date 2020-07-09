Get exercise while relaxing at home with the Cubii Jr.

It’s always smart to inject a little more physical activity into our lives, regardless of where we are on our fitness journey. But sometimes we lack the time or energy for that much-needed workout. The good news is the solution, Cubii Jr., can sit right under your feet.

Cubii Jr. is a compact elliptical trainer you can use anytime and anywhere.

Unlike massive elliptical trainers you find in a gym, Cubii Jr. is small enough to fit under most desks. It weighs just over 11 kg (25 pounds) and measures a mere 58 by 44 by 25 cm (23 by 17.5 by 10 inches).

It’s also whisper-quiet.

You can unobtrusively grab a quick workout while at your computer, or get your steps while sitting on your sofa or at the kitchen table.

And it would be great to have at home right now, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The real beauty of Cubii Jr. is in its simplicity. It has a handle to help with portability. And it fits comfortably in front of your chair or under your desk. Select one of the eight resistance levels, place your feet on the pedals and start. It’s that simple.

It has a monitor so you can track how far you’ve pedalled, how many calories you’ve burned and more.

Regardless of your age, abilities or lifestyle, you can benefit from a low-cardio seated elliptical workout. You can exercise parts of your body like your abs and core, glute muscles, quads and calves without the joint-jarring of some exercises.

It’s also great for rehab, building up mobility and leg strength.

And it’s a welcome change for those of us who feel the aches and pains of aging.

Cubii Jr. is great whether you’re targeting specific muscles or simply want to burn calories, lose weight and boost energy. It can easily become part of your

daily routine without worrying about getting to a gym – all while you sit.

If you do your workout from a wheeled office chair or wheelchair, Cubii Jr. ships with a pair of wheel stoppers to keep in place as you pedal.

You can upgrade to Cubii Pro, which adds Bluetooth connectivity and smart features. This allows you to connect to an app to monitor and automatically track your progress, set fitness goals and sync with your Fitbit.

If you need a little more motivation or connectivity, Cubii offers free Facebook Live workout classes. You can participate in real-time or follow workouts from a video archive.

The Cubii Jr. retails for US$249 U.S. or about C$350. It’s available from Cubii.com and Amazon.ca. The Cubii Pro sells for roughly US$100 more.

With COVID-19 presenting an unprecedented challenge for senior care communities, the company has donated more than 2,500 Cubii Jr. units to over 100 communities across the U.S. and Canada.

Troy Media columnist Greg Gazin, also known as the Gadget Guy and Gadget Greg, is a syndicated veteran tech columnist, communication, leadership and technology speaker, facilitator, blogger, podcaster and author. Reach him @gadgetgreg or at GadgetGuy.ca.

