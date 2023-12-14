Cyber Monday is one of the greatest times of the year for tech fanatics, with incredible deals all around. If you missed it, can you really call yourself a technology enthusiast? Luckily, nowadays it matters less if you didn’t manage to pick up the deal you wanted during the pre-Christmas sale. There are plenty of other excellent deals to snag for last-minute holiday presents or personal use this December. Read on to see if you agree with our top selections for the best tech of the year.

The best Cyber Monday deals in 2023

Some Great Tech Has Hit the Market This Year

Gaming tech has continued to advance over the last year, with options now catering to a diverse array of players. For instance, one of the best smartphone releases of 2023 was the OnePlus Open, a huge leap forward in the foldable market. Devices like this are great for mobile gamers and online casino players, as they allow them to see the content on a larger screen that’s packed into a handy device. Games like baccarat rely on a larger playing surface because players need to see the betting area as well as the action. The foldable screen allows them to easily place standard bets and side bets, and they can even enter the split-screen mode to open another tab that shows card values and strategies.

AAA title enthusiasts have been treated to plenty of tech treats in 2023, with one of the biggest steps forward being the integration of the Unreal 5 engine into numerous games. There have been a few huge updates in the laptop market as well, with Apple’s MacBook now more powerful than ever. The new 16-inch model comes with an M3 Max processor and plenty of advanced capabilities. No matter what pastimes you like to use tech for, from gaming to work, there have been some massive leaps forward in 2023 and the choice is endless. One important thing to note is that, with these developments, older versions of flagship devices can be picked up at a lower price. Older MacBooks and iPads, for example, can provide great value.

What are the Best Five Products?

While there have been countless amazing products in the tech sphere in 2023, there are a few that stand out from the crowd and could be considered in the top five offerings of the year.

The Fitbit Charge 6 was the top entry into the fitness wearables market in 2023, with its deep Google integration a major improvement. Along with all the fitness features that make the Fitbit so popular, this one comes with plenty of additional features such as Google Wallet for payments and music control via YouTube Music. It was praised for its long battery life, making it arguably the number-one choice for ultra-runners.

Apple continues to lead the way in the smartphone market, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max was probably the best mobile of 2023. This came with a few nifty new features that improved on past generations, such as the 48MP rear camera and 12MP front camera. It’s powered by an A17 Pro chip, which offers unrivaled performance. However, people in search of an iPhone will still find past models to be incredibly efficient, and these are cheaper now thanks to the release of the new offering.

For bloggers and people who love to film their adventures, one of 2023’s best pieces of kit was the Insta360 GO 3. It’s the smallest action camera on the planet and can capture 3K footage both on land and underwater. It even has 120fps slow-motion mode in 1080p, which can make some pretty sweet shots.

Handheld gaming devices have rarely been able to offer an experience to rival PC desktops – until now. The Steam Deck is a revolutionary portable gaming device that boasts mid-range PC performance. It can connect to the Steam storefront and allows for remote play of countless games – if you have access to a WiFi network.

The other top piece of tech for all users in 2023 has to be the Anker Prime 20,000mAh Power Bank. It allows for charging multiple devices on the go, including everything from smartphones to laptops. This is the ideal piece of kit for anyone who likes to work on the move and needs to make sure they always have enough juice.

What Can Tech Enthusiasts Look Forward to in 2024?

There are loads of amazing pieces of tech to get excited about in 2024, with Apple’s Vision Pro perhaps the most eagerly anticipated bit of hardware. Despite its hefty price tag, the mixed-reality device could be a game-changer, set to finally shake up the virtual and augmented reality markets. Apple’s iPhone did wonders for the smartphone industry and instigated the boom in the 2010s – the question is, will the Vision Pro have the same effect? The hardware will be released in January and it could be monumental.

The Apple Vision Pro

Have you heard of quantum computing yet? That’s another exciting tech development to watch out for in 2024. IBM is one of the leaders in this field, and the company is working on its cloud-based services. Google also has its own quantum computing arm known as Quantum AI, which has various projects going on. The main use of quantum computing is to solve complex problems using a combination of computer science and physics, and it represents a giant leap forward from classic computers. As you may expect, it’s insanely complicated. But when it becomes mainstream, it could lead to several innovations in the world of technology – so it’s a sector worth keeping an eye on.

It seems that every year that goes by brings about unexpected and revolutionary pieces of technology. 2023 pushed things forward, but 2024 already looks set to outdo it massively. There’s so much to look forward to, and next year’s Cyber Monday should have some amazing treats for tech lovers to pick up.

This content is a joint venture between our publication and our partner. We do not endorse any product or service in the article.