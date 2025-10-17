Reading Time: 3 minutes

Despite claims by Pierre Poilievre, the data show Christians in Canada face little hate-based violence compared to others

Pierre Poilievre, leader of the federal Conservative Party and official Opposition, says Christians are the top victims of hate-based violence—but the facts say otherwise. And while he claims to defend religious freedom, his silence in the face of real persecution abroad tells a different story.

As a lifelong Christian, I appreciate the concern for my faith community. But does his claim reflect reality? And do his policies offer any meaningful response to Christian persecution here or abroad?

According to Statistics Canada, the vast majority of police-reported hate crimes motivated by religion in 2023 were directed at Jewish Canadians, who accounted for 900 of 1,284 incidents (about 70 per cent). Muslims were the second most targeted group, with 211 incidents (about 16 per cent). Just 49 incidents (about 3.8 per cent) involved Catholics, the main category under which Christian-targeted incidents are recorded. While any hate crime is unacceptable, the data does not support Poilievre’s assertion.

Although recent statistics don’t show widespread violence against Christians in Canada, there was a noticeable increase in suspicious fires at Christian churches in 2021. These incidents occurred during a period of public reaction to the announcement of possible unmarked graves near former residential school sites. Some commentators linked the events, but official investigations have not confirmed motives in many cases, and no verified connection has been established.

Canada remains one of the safest countries in the world for Christians, something I deeply appreciate as a Levantine Catholic whose family found refuge here. My surname, which my family traces to an Aramaic term for a minor church official, connects me to a lineage that predates Christianity’s rise as the religion of the Roman Empire.

Today, Christians in the Levant face real threats, and nowhere is that more visible than in Gaza. In this densely populated Palestinian territory caught in the war between Hamas and Israel, churches have been damaged and civilians killed. One of the most harrowing cases involved a mother and daughter reportedly shot inside a church compound. Christian communities in Gaza have suffered deeply, trapped between two warring forces with little protection or political voice.

Christian voices from the area, including Pastor Munther Isaac and Orthodox nun Mother Agapia Stephanopoulos, have spoken publicly about the suffering of Palestinian Christians. Their stories are deeply troubling. Anyone claiming to defend Christianity should be listening to them.

In a widely viewed interview, U.S. Senator Ted Cruz defended his unwavering support for Israel by quoting the Bible: “Those who bless Israel will be blessed, and those who curse Israel will be cursed” (Genesis 12:3). When interviewer Tucker Carlson pressed him to specify the source, Cruz hesitated, and Carlson pointed out it is in the Book of Genesis. The exchange underscored tensions within conservative Christian circles over using scripture to justify foreign policy.

This makes Poilievre’s silence all the more perplexing. In March 2024, Parliament passed a non-binding motion calling on Canada to suspend future arms exports to Israel, citing humanitarian concerns over the war in Gaza. Records show the Conservative caucus largely opposed the motion and has not taken steps to address the concerns of Christian communities affected by the conflict. In many ridings, constituents seeking meetings on this issue say they’ve been ignored.

I return to the words passed down through generations in my family: “Love your neighbour as yourself.” “Whatever you did to the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did to me.”

Christians don’t need empty sound bites. We need moral clarity and compassion—especially for those who suffer simply for bearing the name of Christ. This isn’t about political correctness. It’s about basic human decency.

Gerry Chidiac specializes in languages and genocide studies and works with at-risk students. He received an award from the Vancouver Holocaust Education Centre for excellence in teaching about the Holocaust.