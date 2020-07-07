Isolation-ish escapes and one dreamy trip to save for 2021

The best little K-Country Lodge you may not know about

Mount Engadine Lodge has the warm feeling of walking into an old friend’s cabin: knitted slippers in a basket for guests and a roaring fire in the main entryway are the backdrop for the beautiful mountain views from the dining room.

The lodge is located in Spray Lakes Provincial Park in Kananaskis. It closed in the midst of the pandemic but is now open for overnight guests only. (We’re hoping we can soon enjoy their post-hike drop-ins for afternoon tea, one of our favourite things to do after a hike on one of the many nearby trails.)

But for the time being we’re satisfied that the lodge has opened its five cozy year-round glamping tents – or yurts. But because of COVID-19 protocols, with a dine-in-your-room option only.

Guaranteed you’ll still be treated to the same comfort foods, like local meats and seasonal roast vegetable and scrumptious desserts, which, in normal times, are served family-style with other guests. It’s the best way to cap off a day of hiking, mountain biking or bird-watching in summer, or snow shoeing or cross-country skiing in winter.

Soak up the high alpine air and admire the peaks, including the one the lodge is named after. And there’s a high probability of seeing moose amble into the aptly-named Moose Meadows, which the lodge and yurts overlook.

Check https://mountengadine.com/ for rates and availability.

Three mountain lodges made for escapism

I think we are all more than ready for a little semi-rustic escapism. CRMR (Canadian Rocky Mountain Resorts) has three front and backcountry lodges that just reopened in June, after having been closed because of COVID-19 since early spring. We’re pretty pumped about that.

The three lodges, all in national parks (yes, they are open!), are Buffalo Mountain Lodge (Banff), Deer Lodge (Lake Louise) in Alberta and Emerald Lake Lodge just over the border in Field, B.C.

I’m guessing you’d be happy with any of them because each property oozes with Canadiana – stone hearths and wood-burning fireplaces, honey-coloured wood everywhere, comfy duvets and western Canadian-inspired food.

To welcome guests back, the lodges are offering special rates in July and August:



Buffalo Mountain Lodge in Banff has rates of $129 on weekdays and $169 to $209 on weekends.

Deer Lodge in Lake Louise has rates of $149 on weekdays and $189 on weekends.

Emerald Lake Lodge near Field has rates of $339 on weekdays and $409 on weekends.

Icelandic dreams are made of this

Some experiences are just worth the wait. Oceanfront. Geothermal. Lagoon. Those are three words you won’t see very often in one sentence. But in spring 2021, travellers will get to dive into the experience of soothing geothermal waters right on the edge of the Atlantic Ocean in Iceland and moments from the capital, Reykjavik.

Travel experience company Pursuit is known for its sensory flyovers in cities around the world (including one in Reykjavik), in which guests are surrounded by a 20-metre dangling screen and get to experience all of the island in one thrilling ride, mist and aromas included. (Check out the trailer here.)

The company’s latest transformational travel experience – Sky Lagoon – is firmly rooted in the North Atlantic geographically stunning volcanic island.

The Sky Lagoon is located in Karsnes Harbour in Kopavogur, a 15-minute ride from the bustling city of Reykjavik. It aims to be an escape hatch for anyone looking to bliss out in Iceland’s long-standing and civilized tradition of soaking in the geothermal waters. It comes with a modern twist: a 70-metre infinity edge pool that seamlessly appears to marry with the ocean.

We could all use a little dreamscape right now.

Check out this video for a little armchair escapism.

Travel Like This editor Lisa Monforton is an award-winning Calgary-based travel writer. Follow @lisamonforton on Instagram and Twitter.

