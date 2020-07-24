Gathering Google reviews will boost your business

When I work with my clients, one of the things we focus on is reputation management.

Reputation management is a really important piece of your online brand. Reputation is what people are saying about your business to other people (who aren’t your customers yet).

Google reviews are something you can manage on your own, don’t cost you anything and can really improve your organic search results.

According to Google, 97 per cent of people read customer reviews for local businesses and 93 per cent say those reviews impact their buying decisions.

You can have an email template ready to go once you have another happy customer. This way, that customer remembers exactly how great they think you are right now. Give them the tools to give you a five-star review. Make it easy for them and they won’t mind giving you a review.

Here are some things you will want to include in that email template.

Be complimentary

Make sure you compliment them before asking them to compliment you: “I’ve really enjoyed working with you and your company, you have such clear and amazing values that you share with your customer every day.”

This is your chance to tell them how great they are before they tell you how great you are. Remember that old saying: “You always attract more with honey than vinegar.”

Keep it short

You’re taking up some of their valuable time, so make sure you’re right to the point of your email and actually tell them that the review will only take a few minutes with your guidance.

Four or five lines should be the length of the entire email.

Provide the questions you would like answered

There are many ways to write a review but I always try to remember three key things:

The challenge you had.

The service that was provided.

The result you got.

I know this is a bit simplistic but you can certainly make it as fancy as you like, as long as those three questions are answered.

Provide the link to your Google reviews

You will need to log in to your Google account, then follow these steps:

Go to your Home button on the left hand near the top.

On the right-hand side you will see Get More Reviews and Share Review Form .

Get More Reviews Share Review Form From there, you can choose to share the URL socially or send it in an email.

I always email it to myself, and then I have copy ready to send out at any time.

Reviewers will always need to sign in to their Google account but it will take them to a page where they’re able to review your business.

Show the connection

This is your chance to remind them of how you connected in the first place. Maybe it was a friend who referred you or it was a simple post online that you were tagged in. Make reference to that first connection or meeting, just to give a few more layers to this email.

That’s it. Short, sweet and to the point. That’s exactly how people want to be approached with things like this.

But wait, I have one more tip that should never be ignored.

Be human

Simple right?

But sometimes this step is forgotten or overlooked. Be human. Sign your name, mention the weather, share a mutual experience.

We live in a world of bots … this isn’t the place for another one. This is your chance to reconnect with past clients. Ask them a question at the end of the email, prompting them to answer when they get a chance.

Now go and get some Google reviews.

Donita Fowler is an online marketer who supports entrepreneurs in their quest to be the boss of their online platforms.

Donita is a Troy Media Thought Leader. Why aren’t you?

© Troy Media

The views, opinions and positions expressed by columnists and contributors are the author’s alone. They do not inherently or expressly reflect the views, opinions and/or positions of our publication.