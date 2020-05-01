Getting your Google My Business page up and running

Whenever I work with a new client, one of the first things we complete together (if it’s not already done) is their Google My Business page.

This free service from Google is a key piece in organizing your online Google content and how your customers are going to search for you.

Your Google My Business page is how you appear on Google search and Google maps. You’re able to customize your page to include your business name, location and hours. If you’re just starting your website and SEO (search engine optimization), this is a good place to focus on.

There are many ways to utilize your Google My Business page, but here are some things to focus on when you’re starting a page.

Claim your online real estate

Here’s where you go to sign in or sign up. All you need is the email you want associated with your business and a password. You should be directed to your dashboard, where you can start entering your business information.

Everything is pretty clear along the left hand side and it’s organized in tabs. Now it’s time to create your page.

Verify your business

This is the first step in creating your account. You need to follow the steps and enter your address, and then your name – and Google will mail you a verification code in 12 days.

Once you get your code, enter it in Google My Business and you’re verified. That’s when your page is complete.

If you don’t complete this process, you risk losing your Google My Business account.

Complete as much as you can

You need to sit in a quiet space, get yourself a nice cup of tea and get ready to write some stuff about your business. Google wants to know as much information about your business as you’re able to give: your description, hours of operation, website, email, etc.

Google can connect you with someone searching for your product or service (based on all of your information). So it’s important to keep everything up to date.

Remember, it’s on you to provide all of this information.

And if you’re just starting out in SEO, this is a great place to spend a few hours each day to get your profile complete and working for you.

Copy and paste your Google review link

This is the place where you get your Google review link. It’s on your home dashboard about halfway down and it’s called “Get more reviews.”

Copy and paste this link into your notes or Evernote (whatever you use). You’re going to want to have it handy for all of your new and old customers.

Google reviews are a great way to build trust with people who are searching for your product or service but haven’t made a buying decision yet.

Make sure to ask your best clients and alliances for reviews. You can email them to ask (check out this blog where I give some strategies on writing that email). Set yourself a goal – five reviews in May or something like that.

Create consistent content

These are the three Cs. You can add a post on your Google My Business page so prospective customers can learn about your products and services, and the types of things your business values.

This isn’t like traditional social media where you need to post every day. According to various articles, you should post three to five times a month. Posting once every seven days is a good routine to get into.

My last strategy is to stay relevant on your page. For example, when you create your Google My Business account, there’s now a specific COVID-19 update you can provide for your customers.

Staying relevant looks great when people are searching and find you. It looks like your business is open and ready to earn more customers.

This will get your Google My Business page up and running. Now it’s time to turn that page into a lead magnet for your business.

Next week: The content you should be promoting.

Donita Fowler is an online marketer who supports entrepreneurs in their quest to be the boss of their online platforms. Follow Donita on Instagram to learn some DIY strategies.

