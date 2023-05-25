And connect with people with different communication styles

Faith Wood

Are you tired of being stuck in awkward social situations where you don’t know how to communicate with people who think and talk differently than you do? This seems to be a struggle for many teams, and I have been invited a lot lately to help provide some insight into how we can all just get along!

One of my primary means of teaching differences is through the DISC personality profile. Once we are aware of how we like to communicate, it makes it easier for us to navigate those with different preferences. In doing so, we can avoid the unnecessary conflicts that often arise from interpretation mistakes.

First up, we have the Direct style. These are the people who want you to get to the point … fast. They don’t have time to waste and want you to respect their time. Think of them as the Flash of the DISC universe. If you’re communicating with someone with a Direct style, be brief, be quick, and be gone. But don’t worry; they won’t be offended – they appreciate your efficiency.

Next, we have the Influential style. These are the people who are outgoing, expressive, and love to be the center of attention. They’re the life of the party of the DISC world. If you’re communicating with someone with an Influential style, show enthusiasm and be willing to socialize. They’ll appreciate your energy and willingness to engage with them.

Then, there’s the Supportive style. These are the people who are patient, reliable, and just want everyone to get along. They’re the peacekeepers of the DISC world. If you’re communicating with someone with a Supportive style, take the time to listen to them and show appreciation for their input. They’ll appreciate your kindness and willingness to work together.

Finally, there’s the Conscientious (or Cautious) style. These are the people who are analytical, detail-oriented, and want everything to be perfect. They’re the perfectionists of the DISC world. If you’re communicating with someone with a Conscientious style, be prepared to provide evidence and data to support your argument. They’ll appreciate your attention to detail and logical thinking. Their value statement is quality first.

Now, let’s discuss how understanding these personality styles can help you survive awkward social situations. For example, imagine you’re at a networking event, and you spot someone with an Influential style. They start telling you about their latest business idea, and you don’t quite follow. But you know that they want to be heard and appreciated, so you show enthusiasm and ask follow-up questions. They feel validated and understood, and you both have a great conversation.

On the other hand, imagine you’re meeting with your colleagues, and your boss has a Conscientious style. They’re going through a report, and you’re not sure where they’re going with it. But you know they want everything to be perfect, so you offer to provide additional data to support their argument. They appreciate your attention to detail and logical thinking, and the meeting goes smoothly.

In conclusion, the DISC personality profile can help you survive awkward social situations and communicate more effectively with people with different personality types from yours. So, embrace your own personality style, and don’t be afraid to adjust your communication style to connect with others. With DISC, you’ll find communicating a whole lot less awkward.

Faith Wood is a novelist and professional speaker who focuses on helping groups and individuals navigate conflict, shift perceptions and improve communications.

