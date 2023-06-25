Initial reports of temporary agreement on Iranian nuclear program cause dip in oil prices

Despite denials from both sides, recent discussions between the United States and Iran on the Iranian nuclear program have raised the possibility of an understanding or potential deal to ease sanctions against Iranian crude exports. Such a deal could significantly impact crude markets.

Initial reports from the Middle East Eye indicated that Iran and the U.S. had reached a temporary agreement on the nuclear issue, which would relieve sanctions on Iranian crude exports. However, both Tehran and Washington denied these claims, causing a temporary dip in oil market prices.

Nevertheless, Reuters has now cited Iranian and Western sources stating that the United States is engaged in talks with Iran to outline steps that could limit Iran’s nuclear program, release detained U.S. citizens, and unfreeze Iranian assets abroad. These steps would be framed as an “understanding” rather than a formal agreement requiring U.S. Congressional review, given opposition from lawmakers.

Negotiations facilitated by intermediaries in Oman and during United Nations meetings have brought the U.S. and Iran closer to an understanding. As part of the potential agreement, Iran seeks the freedom to ship more crude in exchange for concessions on American prisoners and limits on Iranian nuclear research.

Notably, reports suggest that Iran is already increasing its crude oil exports. Despite Western sanctions, enforcement has seemingly weakened, allowing higher volumes of Iranian crude to enter global markets. In May, Iranian oil exports exceeded 1.5 million barrels per day (bpd), the highest monthly rate since 2018, according to Kpler, a provider of flows data. Iran claims its crude output has also reached over three million bpd, a level not seen since 2018, according to figures from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

These developments have raised concerns within the OPEC+ alliance. Analysts are questioning Moscow’s commitment to its announced 500,000 bpd output cut, while increased crude supplies from Iran, Russia, and other sources have weakened efforts by Saudi Arabia to stabilize crude markets.

The surge in crude outflow from Iran and Russia has contributed to a 12 percent decline in global oil prices this year, reaching around $75 per barrel in London. Forecasts from institutions like Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase suggest further downgrades may occur.

If the reported understanding between the West and Iran on the nuclear issue is realized, it could lead to even greater crude flow into the markets, potentially causing discontent within the OPEC+ alliance. The group, including Russia, must establish a collective understanding of output to prevent potential strong reactions from Saudi Arabia, which has the capacity and willingness to intervene.

The developments in U.S.-Iran talks and the increasing crude exports from Iran and other countries present significant implications for oil market stability and ongoing dynamics within the OPEC+ alliance.

