Reading Time: 4 minutes

Talk is cheap in job interviews. Leave-behinds like reports, reviews and testimonials show employers you mean business

An interview I conducted over 15 years ago has stayed with me ever since. I was filling a Team Leader position for a QA team of 12 representatives. One candidate’s performance was just “OK”—textbook answers, nothing memorable, at best a “meh.” But when I walked him back to reception, he handed me a manila envelope.

“Reports and a document support what I just told you,” he said.

I took the envelope, had him sign out, and moved on to the next candidate. On my way to the boardroom, I dropped the envelope on my desk. When I returned to my office after a day of back-to-back interviews, the envelope was staring at me. Curiosity got the better of me, so I opened it before checking my emails or voice mails.

The envelope contained the candidate’s latest performance appraisal and four months of reports, with confidential numbers blacked out. I was impressed; no candidate had ever provided evidence to support his claims about himself. As someone who has conducted hundreds of interviews, I find that most candidates are unmemorable. However, this candidate stood out because he proactively backed up his claims with evidence, thereby reducing the risk of hiring him by proving he was genuine.

I don’t remember how many candidates I interviewed for the QA Team Leader position, probably six or seven, but I do remember calling only this candidate to arrange lunch with the team. I firmly believe candidates for leadership roles should spend time with the team they’ll be leading.

Yes, he got the job.

When job searching, your primary goal is to do everything possible to make yourself memorable. When you’re scheduled for an interview, whether in person or via video, ask yourself: What can I leave behind or email as proof of my skills, experience and commitment to success?

Ask any employer and they’ll tell you that more than ever, the job market is full of bad actors talking a good game. Understandably, employers are often apprehensive about a candidate’s ability to walk the talk. A leave-behind, essentially an addendum to your resumé and LinkedIn profile, is an effective tactic that can dispel any lingering doubts your interviewer may have about your candidacy.

Here are some examples of leave-behinds:

Portfolio

A curated collection of work samples offers concrete proof of skills and achievements. In creative professions such as graphic design, photography and architecture, a portfolio is a standard requirement. Still, you can create a portfolio for almost any role, whether in software development, journalism or various finance positions. Having a portfolio, especially when interviewing outside the creative fields, is a rarely used job search tactic that will help you stand out from other candidates.

Productivity reports

Which candidate is more likely to get hired: the one who talks about his productivity, or the one who provides evidence? In my world, call centre management, productivity reports are standard, just as they are in sales, business development, investment banking, quality assurance, marketing and social media management, to name a few professions.

Leaving behind recent productivity reports proves your ability to deliver results, adds credibility to your candidacy and reduces the risk of hiring you.

Recent performance review

I’ve used the strategy of leaving behind a recent performance review several times. Trust me, it works.

One question your interviewer will have lingering in his mind is, “Is this person manageable?” Leaving behind your latest performance review, provided it shows you’re a stellar employee, proactively answers this question.

360 review

Once, I was competing (don’t kid yourself, a job search is a competition) for a job I really wanted. I knew I faced stiff competition, so I needed an ace. The morning after my interview, over breakfast, I had an aha moment. Months earlier, my employer, a large financial institution, had conducted 360 reviews. A 360 review collects feedback from managers, peers, direct reports and even clients, giving a well-rounded picture of how someone is seen at work. My approval rating was 86 per cent, significantly higher than the average of 73 per cent. My ace was my 360 review results. I couriered them to my interviewer. The next afternoon, I received a call to schedule a second interview.

If you have a 360 review that praises your leadership abilities, that’s gold. Share it.

Testimonials

Establish your credibility and trustworthiness by incorporating one of marketing’s best practices: leave behind testimonials, or social proof. Solicit testimonials from anyone familiar with your work, such as colleagues, vendors, managers and customers. Print them and present them to your interviewer. Don’t underestimate the influence that other people’s opinions, even strangers, can have on your interviewer when they’re considering whether to move forward with your candidacy.

120-day plan

New employee honeymoon periods are a thing of the past. Today, employers look for candidates who can hit the ground running. Providing your interviewer with a detailed breakdown of how you plan to approach your first four months, specifically outlining your learning goals, performance milestones and relationship-building objectives, demonstrates your commitment to integrating into the company and generating value from day one.

The purpose of a leave-behind is to give your interviewer tangible evidence of who you are and, most importantly, your abilities. It can also rescue a mediocre interview by reinforcing your strengths when your words alone might not have done the job.

Most candidates won’t bother. That’s your advantage. Job interviews are about making lasting impressions, and leaving behind proof of your value is one of the simplest ways to rise above the pack.

Nick Kossovan, a well-seasoned veteran of the corporate landscape, offers advice on searching for a job.