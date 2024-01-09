Despite what some “progressives” are claiming, Gay’s downfall was not driven by her race or political beliefs. It was due to her serial plagiarism

It was a wonderful Christmas at our house on Monday. Good company, good food, good cheer, good presents and a good amount of rest and relaxing. The weather wasn’t very Christmassy in Toronto, however. One of the greenest in my lifetime. Not a drop of the white fluffy stuff to be seen. El Niño’s warming effect could turn this into one of Canada’s milder winters. Hence, many Canadians weren’t able to take a walk in the snow. This includes Prime Minister Justin Trudeau – and in more ways than one. There’s a long-standing association between Canada’s political leaders and taking a walk in the snow. Why? In a nutshell, if someone in the former category is struggling in some capacity (ie. significant drop in the polls, keeping the party caucus united), he or she should take a walk outside in the snowy weather – or any type of weather – to contemplate his or her political future. The first Canadian politician who took this walk was the PM’s late father. Pierre Trudeau famously recounted his fateful walk in a winter wonderland during a press scrum on Feb. 29, 1984, the day he announced his decision to leave political life. “I walked until midnight in the storm. Interesting, eh? And then I went home and took a sauna for an hour and a half. It was all clear. I was to leave. I went to sleep, just in case I changed my mind overnight, and I didn’t. I woke up, great. To use the old cliche, this is the first day of the rest of my life – and here we are.” CBC reporter Bill Casey, who was at that scrum, noted Trudeau “first attracted national attention as a sort of philosopher-politician” and it seems “he wants to leave the same way.” Moreover, the PM “looked for signs of destiny in the sky” in the storm that night, but “there were none – just snowflakes. So, he listened to his heart. And his heart, it appears, told him it was time to go.” In reality, it was a combination of several factors. Trudeau had been Prime Minister from 1968-1984. Joe Clark’s short-lived Progressive Conservative minority government between 1979-1980 served as the only interruption. The Canadian public, who had witnessed his leadership for years, was getting tired of him and his Liberal government’s policies. Brian Mulroney, who beat Clark in the 1983 PC leadership election, certainly sensed this. “My party was soaring in the polls – Gallup had us at 56 percent, with the Liberals trailing at 27 percent in a poll published on December 1,” he wrote in Memoirs: 1939-1993. “I knew he wouldn’t want to risk another election defeat.” There were many things to dislike about Trudeau, from left-leaning statist ideas to poor economic thinking. His vision of the country had its admirers, but wasn’t shared by all Canadians. Which is naturally the case for all political leaders. His intelligence and political savvy weren’t in dispute, however. The long walk in the snow Trudeau took that stormy evening, whether real or imaginary, confirmed what he had likely suspected in private for a while. There comes a moment when every leader realizes the final steps of a political journey have been taken. When your ideas are tired, policies are stale and personal popularity has sunk to depths that can’t be easily rejuvenated. The layers of snow on Trudeau’s boots provided those indications – and more. Which brings us back to his son. Justin Trudeau has been in a state of political decline for several years. The reasons are plentiful, including three older instances of wearing blackface, two ethics violations, political scandals and controversies involving several Liberal MPs and cabinet ministers, spending taxpayer dollars like a drunken sailor, and situating Canada at the foreign policy kiddie table. That’s why he’s been trailing Pierre Poilievre and the Conservatives by double digits since late September. Will Trudeau depart before the next election? It seems unlikely. Terry DiMonte, a former radio host and Trudeau’s friend, recently said to him during their annual hour-long holiday chat, “You have a lot of fight in you. You’re not going anywhere, are you?” The PM responded, “You know, everyone talking about, ‘Oh, maybe it’s the walk in the snow this coming week’…it’s like, Jesus Christ! Come on.” Is this an act of defiance and stubbornness? It’s possible. Does he want to prove he can muster up another political recovery and stay in office? It could be a motivating factor. Or, does he want to prove he’s not in the shadow of his late father? Ay, there’s the rub. History has shown that Justin Trudeau doesn’t have Pierre Trudeau’s political sense and communications skills. He didn’t have them to begin with, and hasn’t spent any discernible amount of time in developing them. He simply plodded along, spent most of his time focusing on fluffy rhetoric and pet projects like a federal carbon tax, and systemically destroyed Canada’s economy and political culture. Not that he believes this has happened, mind you. “With the challenges that people are facing right now, with the way the world is going now and everything that we are doing that’s making positive differences in a very difficult time that isn’t done yet, I wouldn’t be the person I am and be willing to walk away from this right now,” he told CBC’s Rosie Barton on Christmas Day during their year-end interview. Yes, you read this correctly. Our mediocre and ineffective Prime Minister actually feels he’s the nation’s saviour. A political role that virtually no-one believes he’s ever assumed, and even fewer would want him to assume. He’s taken delusional thinking to a whole new level. The son, unlike the father, doesn’t realize when it’s time to pack it in. A long walk in the snow isn’t in the cards. Canada will therefore trudge behind him even when the powdery material finally reaches terra firma.Claudine Gay resigned as Harvard University president on Jan. 2. She had sullied her reputation during an appearance at last month’s U.S. congressional committee hearing about antisemitism at universities. This was followed by allegations of plagiarism, which ultimately led to her downfall.

Sounds pretty clear-cut.

Not to some progressives. They decided to spin this controversy in the most unusual fashion. Since conservatives had been unsuccessful in convincing Harvard to remove Gay, they supposedly used plagiarism as a “new possible weapon” to bring her down.

When did plagiarism become a tool for partisan purposes? Never, for the record.

Let’s try to figure this out.

plagiarism claudine gay harvard
Related Stories
Is there any hope of defeating antisemitism and politicized Islam?
Does academic freedom protect genocidal antisemitism?
The moderate left’s tolerance of far-left extremism a strategic mistake

Gay, along with University of Pennsylvania president Mary Elizabeth Magill and Massachusetts Institute of Technology president Sally Kornbluth, appeared at the Dec. 5, 2023 U.S. House Committee on Education and the Workforce hearing about antisemitism on college campuses. They were joined by Pamela Nadell, a history professor at American University.

The main objective of the hearing was to discuss the significant rise of antisemitic and anti-Israel voices on university campuses since Hamas’s attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023. The Republican-controlled House pushed for this discussion, but plenty of Democrats were supportive.

All four invitees embarrassed themselves before the elected officials and the American people. Gay, like her colleagues, sidestepped questions so often that it could have been turned into a dance routine.

Here’s an example.

When New York Republican Representative Elise Sefanek asked Gay a straightforward question, “At Harvard, does calling for the genocide of Jews violate Harvard’s rules of bullying and harassment, yes or no?” she answered, “It can be, depending on the context.” She also said, “the rules around bullying and harassment are quite specific and if the context in which that language is used amounts to bullying and harassment, then we take, we take action against it.”

Gay added to the confusion by making this statement after her appearance. “There are some who have confused a right to free expression with the idea that Harvard will condone calls for violence against Jewish students. Calls for violence or genocide against the Jewish community, or any religious or ethnic group are vile; they have no place at Harvard. Those who threaten our Jewish students will be held to account.”

Hogwash.

Calling for genocide isn’t a matter of free speech or free expression. Genocide refers to the systematic death and/or destruction of an ethnic community, religious group or nation. There’s no context or middle ground if the intent is to wipe out someone or something.

Was Gay the only university president to make this assessment? No. They all did it in their own way. But her rationale was arguably the worst of the lot.

Pressure for them to step aside began immediately. Magill resigned within four days, but Gay was defended by faculty members. They pushed back at what they perceived as conservative efforts to remove Harvard’s first black president.

Christopher Rufo, a senior fellow at the conservative-leaning Manhattan Institute for Policy Research, then teamed up with the Washington Free Beacon’s Aaron Sibarium and accused Gay of plagiarism. According to the New York Times, this included “material from other sources without proper attribution in her dissertation and about half of the 11 journal articles listed on her résumé.” It was a cornucopia of “brief snippets of technical definitions to paragraphs summing up other scholars’ research that are only lightly paraphrased, and in some cases lack any direct citation of the other scholars.”

Gay stood by her academic work but issued corrections to two articles and her dissertation. The list of her plagiarisms continued to multiply at top speed. It reached 40 allegations by Jan. 1, which was too much for her to explain away and Harvard to defend. She resigned the following day.

Which brings us to the never-before-seen political weaponization of plagiarism.

A Jan. 3 Associated Press story by Collin Binkley and Moriah Balingit suggested Gay’s fall from grace had “elevated the threat of unearthing plagiarism, a cardinal sin in academia, as a possible new weapon in conservative attacks on higher education.” They noted that “many academics were troubled with how the plagiarism came to light: as part of a co-ordinated campaign to discredit Gay and force her from office, in part because of her involvement in efforts for racial justice on campus.”

The reporters threw this in for good measure: “Republican detractors have sought to gut funding for public universities, roll back tenure and banish initiatives that make colleges more welcoming to students of colour, disabled students and the LGBTQ community. They have also aimed to limit how race and gender are discussed in classrooms.”

This is so ridiculous it’s hard to know where to begin.

U.S. conservatives are troubled by the left-leaning nature of public universities. They don’t like what’s being taught in academic circles. They would like things to change – or, at the very least, become more balanced.

Accusing Gay of plagiarism is a separate matter, however.

Copying or stealing from original sources is wrong. When a university professor is doing it, that’s even worse. It doesn’t matter if the individual is liberal, socialist, conservative or otherwise. It’s not defensible, period.

Contrary to popular belief, Gay wasn’t targeted by U.S. conservatives because of her race or ideological leanings. She made a spectacle of herself at the congressional hearings, to be sure, but she had clearly not followed the rules in becoming a university professor. If Gay couldn’t be trusted to do things by the book in this important capacity, how could she be trusted to properly handle accusations of antisemitism on the university campus she oversaw?

Plagiarism isn’t ideological. A person in authority was accused of plagiarizing her work and research. She got called out for it – and was caught with citations and quotation marks down. That’s all it is, was, and ever will be.

Progressives can drop their weapons at any time, if they so choose.

Michael Taube, a Troy Media syndicated columnist and Washington Times contributor, was a speechwriter for former Prime Minister Stephen Harper. He holds a master’s degree in comparative politics from the London School of Economics.

For interview requests, click here.

The opinions expressed by our columnists and contributors are theirs alone and do not inherently or expressly reflect the views of our publication.

© Troy Media
Troy Media is an editorial content provider to media outlets and its own hosted community news outlets across Canada.