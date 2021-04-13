Reading Time: 2 minutes

Dental issues such as broken and fractured teeth are on the rise as COVID-19 pandemic stress continues to affect our lives.

Dentists at the University of Alberta’s School of Dentistry Oral Health Clinic are warning patients that postponing treatment will only escalate the problem.

“It’s a very stressful time, and we are grinding and clenching our teeth in our sleep from anxiety,” said periodontist Liran Levin. “It’s important to emphasize that oral disease, like other ailments, doesn’t stop progressing through a pandemic. We will see higher rates of oral disease, and patients need to remember that postponement will affect your overall health.”

While the fear of COVID infection has changed every aspect of our lives, including patients’ comfort level with seeking dental care, we can feel safe visiting the dentist, said Levin.

“Dental offices are one of the safest areas to be in during COVID,” said Levin. “Infection prevention control is in our DNA. Current COVID infection control and restrictions only enhanced the already strict protocols we have in place. It is very safe to come to the dental office.”