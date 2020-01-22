OroGold Cosmetics is all about helping your skin look and feel good from head to toe. Whether you are on the hunt for a unique body scrub formula, a gentle aftershave cream, or an effective face mask, OroGold has got you covered. Their toners and cleansers are specially made with you in mind.

In case you don’t know, cleansing and toning will take your skin to the top. With a quality cleanser and toner in your arsenal, your skin will be free from dirt, oil, and makeup. Here’s a rundown of toners and cleansers from OroGold Cosmetics.

24K Mousse Cleanser

First and foremost, the 24K Mousse Cleanser from OroGold Cosmetics is no doubt the best in the market today. If you are looking for a sweet-smelling gem that keeps away the natural oils and gets rid of the unwanted ones along with dirt and makeup, grab this one. This rich cleanser is formulated with every ingredient you can think of. It has bark, a natural cleansing agent that easily removes oil, dirt, and make-up from the face. Infused with chamomile extract, it also adds moisture to your face and gives it a smooth texture all day long.

The best part about all this is that the Mousse Cleanser is suitable for all skin types. However, if your skin is on the sensitive side, OroGold Cosmetics recommends doing a patch test to ensure safety. After cleansing your face with this 100% natural cleanser, don’t forget to apply a generous amount of our 24K Classic Body Butter.

24K Purifying Toner

If you are like most people, toning just isn’t necessary for you. After all, what’s the point when your cleanser will do the job anyway? This is not quite true. According to OroGold Cosmetics, a toner is essential for deep cleansing of your face. You may not know this but even after a deep cleanse, excess oil and dead skin cells may still lurk on your face. This is where a toner comes in. In addition, a toner can help other skincare products penetrate the skin better. Using a quality toner is a nice way to infuse active ingredients such an anti-oxidants, retinoids, and exfoliants to your products.

The 24K Purifying Toner from OroGold Cosmetics is infused with cucumber extracts and aloe Vera juice for their superior cleansing and moisturizing benefits. It is also gentle to your skin and tough on excess oils, dirt, and dead skin cells.

24K Vitamin C Facial Cleanser

The name sells this one out. Vitamin C has anti-oxidant properties and helps your body repair any damaged cells. Apart from utilizing Vitamin C, this facial cleanser from OroGold Cosmetics contains Retinyl Palmitate, a powerful anti-aging ingredient that helps treat wrinkles and improve your skin tone. Other ingredients include Aloe Vera to soothe the skin and get rid of any irritations and inflammations. Use this cleanser twice a day for a refreshed, moist, and soft feeling.

Cleansing and toning are necessary steps for any skin cleaning regimen. If you are in search for a cleanser or toner that actually works, contact OroGold Cosmetics. They will make your dreams come true.

