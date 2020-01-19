The right business loan can easily help you to get the money you need to boost your new venture. It can also help you to expand your existing business and to also get access to more working capital. You have to know however that not every business loan is created equally and if you are not careful then you may end up choosing one that isn’t right for your business. If you want to know how business loans work or if you aren’t quite sure how to choose a loan, then you have come to the right place.

How do Business Loans Work?

Business loans are offered from lenders to businesses. Lenders will require payment of the principal amount, plus interest. You may have additional fees added to this as well, not to mention that if you miss a payment date, you will have even more to pay. Interest rates can vary as well, so if you want to get the best result out of your experience then you need to make sure that you take out the right one.

Requirements

It doesn’t matter what type of business loan you choose to apply for because there’s a high chance that you will have to meet various requirements if you want to get approved. If your business has a credit history, then there’s a chance that a lender will run a credit check to see how you have dealt with credit in the past. If you have a poor business credit history, then this can make it difficult for you to get approved for financing. If your business does not have any kind of credit history, then your lender might choose to check your personal credit score. If your credit score is great, then a lender may be willing to assign more value to your loan. Fundbox is a good example of a successful company that helps business owners to get fast loan approval.

Credit Reports

Sure, your credit score will be a good indicator of your credit health but it won’t tell the lender the full story. Business lenders might also want to see if there are any hidden details that they may need to be aware of. If you have a history of bankruptcy, foreclosure or even debt collections your lender may see this as a warning sign and not give you a loan, even if your credit score is much more positive now.

Time in Business

It’s important to know that starting a business is a risky business to say the least. This is why a lot of loan providers won’t provide a loan to a business that has not been in operation for a long period of time. That being said, sometimes it’s easy for you to get a start-up loan, which is designed to give you the funding you need even though your business is brand new. If you want to qualify for a loan, then you should note that SBA loans and business lines of credit are normally reserved for businesses which have been around for 2 years or more.

Finances

A lot of business lenders will need you to give them a lot of detailed information about your financials. This includes your cash flow, profit and loss, balance sheets and even where you see your business in the future. The stronger you are able to make your financial situation, the easier you will qualify for a business loan.

Collateral

It’s important to know that not every business loan will require you to have collateral, but a lot of them do. This is especially the case with those that have a much lower interest rate. Lenders will want you to have a physical asset. This can include equipment or even real estate. If you do not have anything like this then you might have a hard time getting approved for certain types of loans.

How do Repayments Work?

The type of business that you operate will affect how you ultimately end up repaying your debt. There are three types of loan repayment options. This can include instalments, cash flow and revolving.

Revolving

Lines of credit and even business credit cards are just examples of a revolving business loan. You will open an account and when you do, you will be given a line of credit. You can then access this whenever you want. As you draw from your line of credit, you will then have less available for the future. When you are able to pay back the amount that you have borrowed, you can then take out the remainder.

Instalments

If you were to take out a business loan, then there’s a chance that it would be an instalment loan. You will receive the full amount of the loan and this will be given to you up-front. You can then pay it back in equal instalments. You do have to make sure that you meet all of the repayments though, because if you don’t then you may find that you end up struggling to get credit in the future.

Cash Flow

If you were to choose a cash-flow business loan, then you should know that this works in a very similar way to an instalment loan. You will receive the full amount up-front. The main thing that you need to know here is that the repayment will be based on the cash flow that you have rather than on a specific repayment term. Take the following- a merchant cash advance service might offer you credit based on your credit card and debit card sales. If you want to repay the debt, then you need to give the lender a portion of your credit and debit card sales. If you have invoice financing then this would mean that you get financing based on your accounts-receivable invoice. You will repay this when you get the cash payment that is taken from the invoice.

So, business loans are relatively easy to understand when you break them down- and if you take your time then you can be sure to find one that’s suitable for your business.

