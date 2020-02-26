No parent will willingly choose a subpar school for his children if a better one is available and their finances allow it.

Since we parents want the best education our money can afford, this can mean sending our kids to private learning institutions or if you’re an expat in a country like Singapore, then the top IB Schools in Singapore.

Based on the National Center for Education Statistics, the average cost of a private elementary school is $7,770 and approximately $13,030 for one year of private high school. This doesn’t account for boarding schools, which can cost $50,000 or more annually.

There’s an ongoing debate over the value of a college degree, leaving parents wondering if private or international schooling is worth it as well. The allure of these types of schools is the education and opportunity to get into prestigious universities. However, spending $100,000 on college after years of expenditures on international school results can be a head-scratcher.

Why not Public School?

Those opposed to international schools point out that the public-school system is free anyway. Taxes pay for it whether you send your kid or not. However, not every school is created equal, and public-school quality can differ alarmingly from one another. Wo while it’s free, it may also not be the best option.

International schools may give better outcomes

Especially for younger kids, education must be focused on providing quality learning and foundation to become healthy, happy adults that can contribute positively to society. Parents want to see their kids succeed in life and IB SCHOOLS IN SINGAPORE can be a way to achieve that.

It is well known that students in international schools tend to get better test results than their public-school peers, plus these schools are more likely to have a dedicated staff focused on college admissions for later programs. This is not the case for public schools.

The connections and laser focus from the international school can put a student at a learning advantage for multiple areas in life, stacking the odds in his or her favor that they will come out of school later with a better chance at top-tier college acceptance and ultimately a high-paying job.

The school you enroll your child in can determine the value

Parents worldwide spend money all the time to provide their kids the chance to get into the best schools in their neighborhood, but the school itself must be the right one or all your investments won’t matter. When determining if private education is worth it, you have to thoroughly assess IB Schools in Singapore. If the school has good national test results, great facilities, and good reviews from parents, then it can be worth the cost.

Whether or not an international school education is worth it will depend on your family’s circumstances and the type of learner your child is, as well as the school you enroll him to. There will always be those who will oppose or praise international schools, but as a parent, it’s best to consider more than the finances when weighing whether or not to send your kid to an international school. You know best what’s right for your young learner anyway, so begin with that. Best of luck!

This content is a joint venture between our publication and our partner. We do not endorse any product or service in the article.