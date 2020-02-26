In case you require external help to engage the best tech specialists or are ready to hand this task over to someone externally, a solid recruitment agency might help you out. However, once you’ve decided to turn for assistance, make sure you’ve done your homework. No matter how good your external recruiters will be, involving an external vendor to find employees brings the expected results once you have clear requirements. So, how do you create a brief so that the vendor would find an appropriate candidate and get them to you?

Let’s explore some tips. We’ll start with a sad truth: providing a brief is not easy. You must create a portrait of a person to match the role and share this vision in your brief. And remember, this kind of brief is not actually “brief” at all, thus should be as detailed as possible.

#1 – Why open the vacancy

The agency you involve must know why you opened the vacancy, whether your business grows actively, or your specialist has decided to leave, i.e. they must be aware of the grounds for hiring. Job seekers usually ask why you open a new vacancy. Keep this in mind and prevent a situation when the answer might discourage your candidate.

#2 – Role description: essential and preferable skills

Your brief must include maximum specifics about the role you would like to fill. Be clear and unambiguous regarding the requirements. Don’t leave space for confusion or a mistake – indicate both the essential and the desirable skills, and what specific feature will trigger a positive decision. Also, be specific about the skillset, both hard and soft skills.

#3 – Accomplished effort to fill in the vacancy

Sometimes, turning for external assistance comes as a result of ineffective search by your in-house recruiters. If that’s the case, the agency should understand what you’ve already done and what approaches you’ve tested. Indicate them in your brief so that the recruiter wouldn’t repeat the same work.

#4 – Hiring stages

Your recruitment service provider should understand your hiring procedure well: mention how many stages the job applicant will have to get through, what types (e.g. tech interview, test task, etc.) and who will conduct the meetings. This knowledge will help an external recruiter to form the correct expectations.

#5 – What’s in your offer

Including your offer/benefits to specialists is another must-have. Specify the salary you’re ready to pay, special benefits available to your employees, as well as career opportunities. Being open concerning the mentioned issues will show what a candidate might expect and even serve as a tool to persuade your fit to accept the offer.

If you’re thinking about Ukrainian developers and considering hiring local talents to your team, Alcor’s top-notch recruitment services (you can learn more about them at https://alcor-bpo.com/recruitment-services/) might give you the best results. Their recruitment team emphasizes quality rather than quantity, so they always assess client requirements and the market situation to get the best match. They also understand job seekers’ preferences and what they pay attention to in an employer.

In a nutshell, the major rule for successful recruitment is choosing a good agency and developing a detailed understanding of who you’re seeking. Once the brief is clear and refined, wait for a match.

This content is a joint venture between our publication and our partner. We do not endorse any product or service in the article.