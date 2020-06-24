Camping is incredible and truly allows you to connect with the beautiful world around us. You can stay up late and watch the lovely stars, or explore hidden treasures in the forest around you. The options are endless! Check out these amazing camping destinations around the world if you have the travel bug and love camping.

Sahara Desert – Morocco

If you’re considering visiting Morocco, then a camping trip to the Sahara Desert is a must. Just think about riding camels into the sunset and enjoying delicious food. The location is both gorgeous and stunning, and you really get the chance to unplug from society. You can even choose to go ‘glamping’ so that you can have the luxurious of a bed but still enjoy the off-road experience.

Yellowstone National Park – USA

Yellowstone National Park is a popular destination and has many different campsites. The land is beautiful, with heavily wooded areas that you can explore endlessly. Just remember that it is bear country, and you will need to use the bear boxes that are provided to store your food and other items! Check out outdoorish for the ultimate camping checklist.

Corcovado National Park – Costa Rica

Corcovado National Park offers the ultimate jungle experience and is full of rich biodiversity. With beautiful birds, monkeys, and tapirs, you will undoubtedly want to take your camera! Just remember that camping must be in designated areas, and there are wild animals around, so you should always explore with a friend!

Miyajima – Japan

If you’re looking to camp on your own little island, then look no further than Miyajima in Japan. Just off the coast of Hiroshima and a short boat ride away, this island rents out both cabins and tents. You can explore, have fun with the island’s tame deer, and of course, take a look at the gorgeous temples and villages.

Mount Cook – New Zealand

New Zealand is certainly one of the most beautiful countries in the world, with panoramic views that look like a painting. Camping there is very popular, and there are many sites around both islands. Observe the snowcapped mountains and count the endless stars are you camp near the highest mountain in New Zealand. You’ll feel like you’re in a dream!

Waldseilgarten Hollschlucht – Germany

If you enjoy an adventure, then you’ll definitely want to visit Waldseilgarten Hollschlucht in Germany. You can camp in the trees with your very own forest canopy. While you do need to complete a safety course before you turn in for the night, it will undoubtedly be a camping trip to remember.

And that’s it! Are you getting ready to pack your bag and head out to your new destination? Just remember that if you are going camping, to be safe, and make sure you pack all the necessities. The last thing you want is to be stranded without food or water!

