Reading Time: 4 minutes

Offers a sleek design and serious protection against ultrafine particles too small for most filters to catch

Air quality in our homes not only affects our well-being but also the quality of our much-needed sleep. While good housekeeping habits can help, so can an air purifier. But not all home air purifiers are created equal.

Few are designed like the IQAir Atem Desk Air Purifier, which helps keep us from breathing in those nasty, often invisible ultrafine particles that can wreak havoc on our health.

We’re constantly exposed to microscopic particles in the air—from visible dust and pollen to invisible threats like wildfire smoke, viruses and combustion fumes. The smaller the particles, the deeper they can travel into our lungs, and the more dangerous they become.

That’s why choosing the right kind of air filtration matters. Most popular purifiers use True HEPA filters, which are great at capturing 99.97 per cent of fine particles as small as 0.3 µm (microns). But size matters. They often miss the smallest ones: ultrafine particles (UFPs).

This is where the Swiss-designed, German-made IQAir Atem Desk Air Purifier really stands out. It features a Smart HyperHEPA filtration system that captures up to 99.5 per cent of particles as small as 0.003 microns—think microscopic virus particles, and 100 times smaller than what traditional HEPA filters target.

Understanding particle sizes is key to choosing the right purifier. Particle size guide Particulate matter is measured in microns (µm). 1 µm = 0.001 mm. A human hair ≈ 60 µm. • PM10 (coarse): 2.5–10 µm Examples: pollen, mould spores, dust • PM2.5 (fine): smaller than 2.5 µm Examples: smoke, bacteria, cooking aerosols • PM0.1 (ultrafine): smaller than 0.1 µm Examples: viruses, exhaust, printer dust The U.S. EPA warns that long-term exposure to PM2.5 can damage blood vessels and the heart.

IQAir Atem is a personal air purifier, designed to sit on your desk or nightstand, cleaning the air immediately around you, up to about 150 square feet. Its focused and highly efficient PureJet diffuser makes it ideal for a bedroom, small office or nursery.

Its patented industrial design is quite clever as it’s both high performance and whisper-quiet, only 20 dB at the lowest fan setting (about the sound of rustling leaves) and just 44 dB at the highest.

It’s no louder than a quiet fridge or a Bosch dishwasher. It accomplishes this by isolating the vibration from the fan and motor, preventing it from transferring to the outer shell. This means no buzzing or rattling—just a smooth, stable operation. It also redirects sound back into the unit, acting like built-in soundproofing and reducing the amount of noise you might hear. The result? Clean air with barely a sound.

Beyond functional, it’s stylish too. Some might even say it looks like something Apple could have designed. At first glance, it resembles a premium accessory more than a traditional air purifier. Its sleek, circular design, minimalist stand and near-invisible interface wouldn’t look out of place beside a MacBook Pro or a Bondi Blue iMac G3.

In fact, during testing, I couldn’t help imagining Jony Ive, Apple’s legendary designer behind the iPhone and iMac, at a live Apple event narrating: “We wanted to purify the air … but in a way that was quiet, intentional and beautifully uncompromising.” The design is clean, focused and elevates desktop purification to something almost sculptural.

The IQAir Atem Desk Air Purifier looks like a flying saucer on a stand, and while it’s not backpack-sized, it’s portable. Measuring just 12.44 in. high, 5.51 in. wide and 11.77 in. deep, and weighing 2.8 kg (just over six lbs.), it fits easily into a suitcase.

It’s best suited for smaller, personal spaces. It won’t clean a large living room or withstand rough use, but used properly it performs exceptionally well.

With the optional Car Accessory Kit, you can convert the Atem Desk for in-car use. The kit includes a mount, belt and power adapter, allowing you to securely attach it to a car seat for HyperHEPA filtration on the road.

Setup is simple: clip on the base, plug it in and tap the centre panel to choose one of three speeds.

For more control options, connect it via Bluetooth and download the IQAir Atem app. The app lets you adjust fan speed, monitor filter life and customize smart settings like auto on/off and environment-based triggers.

Changing the filter is a breeze—just remove the back cover. The unique 270° filter design ensures thorough coverage and efficient airflow.

It sells for $576.99 in Canada, comes with a three-year limited warranty and is available on Amazon.ca or directly from IQAir.

Our verdict

If you’re serious about air quality, especially when it comes to the tiniest airborne threats like viruses and UFPs, the IQAir Atem Desk HyperHEPA Air Purifier is a powerful and stylish solution. For Canadians dealing with wildfire smoke or living in small condos, its compact reach and precision filtration are particularly valuable.

Greg Gazin, also known as Gadget Guy or Gadget Greg, is a Troy Media columnist with deep expertise in technology. He’s also a respected speaker on communication, leadership, and tech-related topics. Beyond writing, Gazin is a versatile professional who works as a facilitator, blogger, podcaster, and author. His broad range of skills and insights has made him a prominent and influential voice in the tech community.