Things can feel tough right now. From pandemic restrictions to conflicts closer to home – a lot of change has been thrust upon you. And you might not be feeling you’re coping all that well.

Sure, some days are better than others. But overall, how are you, really?

It’s okay. Most of us are feeling a little anxious about what’s going on and quite tired of waiting for things to stop spinning. After all, you’re just trying to keep you and your family safe, a task that seems more challenging with each passing day.

When faced with a crisis, you need courage if you’re going to survive. The problem is, sometimes courage can be in short supply, especially if you feel like you’re already at the end of your rope, with stress and obligations pulling you in multiple directions. How in the world are you going to pull yourself up now?

The answer is simple. You’re going to dig deep and find what you need to come out on top, using these six methods to get there.

Use your imagination

You’d think this would the last thing you want to do but hear me out.

Why not let your imagination run wild a little? Think about what might happen? What’s the worst (realistically speaking) thing that can happen? Honestly?

The unknown is way more frightening than the known, so this will help.

Check your bias

Look at your thought process in this situation. Are you giving equal time to positive and negative thoughts, or are you focusing only on the negative?

Why not give some equal time to positive thoughts?

Change your viewpoint, and you’ll find it easier to be optimistic and less fearful.

Allow vulnerability

We hide a lot of uncertainty and, as a result, deny ourselves a lot of potential support from those around us.

Let others know how you’re feeling. Then sit back and listen as they share their experience, wisdom and comfort with you.

Do something scary

If you’re fearful about a lot of things, start looking for little ways to be courageous to build up your self-confidence.

Ice cold water plunge anyone?

Get physical

It’s hard to be courageous when you’re feeling weak and frail.

Start taking care of your physical health and you’ll be amazed at how much more confident you feel in a very short time.

Start walking a little bit further every day or invest in a bit of online yoga instruction.

Be one of the crowd

Realize that a lot of people feel the same way you do. By recognizing that others feel the way you do, you’ll be surprised at how much the fear begins to dissipate.

Feeling like you need courage is all very normal and while survival matters, you do have what it takes to get through any crisis. By following these tips and digging deep into some hardcore resolve, you’re going to be just fine.

