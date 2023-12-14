For the left, the more followers Christianity has, the less likely they are to achieve their objectives

The Canadian Human Rights Commission (CHRC) recently released a report, funded by taxpayers, addressing anti-racism in the workplace. Surprisingly, the report labels Christmas and Easter holidays as forms of discrimination and religious intolerance.

The report goes on to say that if Canada wants to end such intolerance, the nation must understand “how it persists, in what kinds of structures or practices it shows up and how it affects people’s lives.” It naturally then targets its enemies and exalts the left’s chosen victim groups, all in the name of freedom and equality.

The report’s release comes on the heels of the Canadian Armed Forces directive prohibiting chaplains from reciting religious prayers and mentioning God during official public ceremonies, including Remembrance Day.

However, hidden beneath these seemingly well-intentioned words is an agenda that promotes division and targets certain groups, all in the name of freedom and equality.

The CHRC’s report is not an isolated incident but part of a broader trend in which Christmas has become a battleground for ideological and political clashes. The issue of Christmas has been contentious for centuries, with various groups seeking to shape its meaning and significance.

One historical example is the Puritans, who emerged in England during the 16th and 17th centuries. They believed in a strict interpretation of the Bible and viewed celebrations like Christmas as contrary to biblical teachings. As a result, they lobbied to ban Christmas celebrations, leading to a period in which Christmas was a subdued, religious event rather than a festive holiday.

Despite the eventual revival of Christmas, it has faced challenges in more recent times. In the 20th century, secularists, humanists, and atheists began advocating for a strict separation of church and state during the holiday season. Legal actions were taken to remove Christian symbols, songs, and even the word “Christmas” from public spaces and school programs. Many Christians saw these actions as attacks on their freedom of speech and religious liberty.

Today, the controversy surrounding Christmas continues. In some areas, the term “Winter Break” has replaced “Christmas Break,” reflecting a broader shift in societal attitudes. The greeting “Merry Christmas” has also been challenged, with “Happy Holidays” becoming the preferred choice for some. These changes are driven by a group commonly referred to as “the left,” which opposes the celebration of the birth of Christ and views Christianity as an adversary.

The left’s opposition to Christmas is rooted in its secular ideology. Leftists see religion, and Christianity in particular, as a threat to their worldview. They view Christianity as a form of oppression and an obstacle to their revolutionary goals. In their eyes, the more followers Christianity has, the less likely they are to achieve their objectives.

It is worth noting that the left has a different stance toward Islam, which they perceive as an ally in their battle against Western civilization. This contrast highlights the selective nature of their attacks on Christianity, as they choose to confront religious Christians while avoiding confrontation with zealous Muslims.

The CHRC’s report claims that Canada has a long history of religious intolerance, but it fails to acknowledge that the left’s assault on Christmas is part of this intolerance. The report’s call for inclusivity is undermined by its targeting of Christmas, a holiday with deep significance for millions of Canadians.

As Christmas approaches, Christians across Canada and the world will celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. To Christians, Jesus is their ultimate source of guidance and allegiance. No secular power or ideology can replace the significance of Christ in their lives. Christmas is a celebration of freedom and faith and a time to come together with peace, joy, and reverence.

The controversy surrounding Christmas has deep historical roots, and the recent actions by the CHRC and the broader left reflect an ongoing struggle over the holiday’s meaning and significance. As Canadians celebrate Christmas, they should do so with the understanding that it is a celebration of freedom and faith, not just a secular holiday.

Leighton Grey is a Senior Fellow with the Frontier Centre for Public Policy. He is also creator and host of The GreyMatter Podcast.

