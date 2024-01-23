Reading Time: 5 minutes

Poilievre’s values are more in line with contemporary feminists than Trudeau’s

It was a wonderful Christmas at our house on Monday. Good company, good food, good cheer, good presents and a good amount of rest and relaxing. The weather wasn’t very Christmassy in Toronto, however. One of the greenest in my lifetime. Not a drop of the white fluffy stuff to be seen. El Niño’s warming effect could turn this into one of Canada’s milder winters. Hence, many Canadians weren’t able to take a walk in the snow. This includes Prime Minister Justin Trudeau – and in more ways than one. There’s a long-standing association between Canada’s political leaders and taking a walk in the snow. Why? In a nutshell, if someone in the former category is struggling in some capacity (ie. significant drop in the polls, keeping the party caucus united), he or she should take a walk outside in the snowy weather – or any type of weather – to contemplate his or her political future. The first Canadian politician who took this walk was the PM’s late father. Pierre Trudeau famously recounted his fateful walk in a winter wonderland during a press scrum on Feb. 29, 1984, the day he announced his decision to leave political life. “I walked until midnight in the storm. Interesting, eh? And then I went home and took a sauna for an hour and a half. It was all clear. I was to leave. I went to sleep, just in case I changed my mind overnight, and I didn’t. I woke up, great. To use the old cliche, this is the first day of the rest of my life – and here we are.” CBC reporter Bill Casey, who was at that scrum, noted Trudeau “first attracted national attention as a sort of philosopher-politician” and it seems “he wants to leave the same way.” Moreover, the PM “looked for signs of destiny in the sky” in the storm that night, but “there were none – just snowflakes. So, he listened to his heart. And his heart, it appears, told him it was time to go.” In reality, it was a combination of several factors. Trudeau had been Prime Minister from 1968-1984. Joe Clark’s short-lived Progressive Conservative minority government between 1979-1980 served as the only interruption. The Canadian public, who had witnessed his leadership for years, was getting tired of him and his Liberal government’s policies. Brian Mulroney, who beat Clark in the 1983 PC leadership election, certainly sensed this. “My party was soaring in the polls – Gallup had us at 56 percent, with the Liberals trailing at 27 percent in a poll published on December 1,” he wrote in Memoirs: 1939-1993. “I knew he wouldn’t want to risk another election defeat.” There were many things to dislike about Trudeau, from left-leaning statist ideas to poor economic thinking. His vision of the country had its admirers, but wasn’t shared by all Canadians. Which is naturally the case for all political leaders. His intelligence and political savvy weren’t in dispute, however. The long walk in the snow Trudeau took that stormy evening, whether real or imaginary, confirmed what he had likely suspected in private for a while. There comes a moment when every leader realizes the final steps of a political journey have been taken. When your ideas are tired, policies are stale and personal popularity has sunk to depths that can’t be easily rejuvenated. The layers of snow on Trudeau’s boots provided those indications – and more. Which brings us back to his son. Justin Trudeau has been in a state of political decline for several years. The reasons are plentiful, including three older instances of wearing blackface, two ethics violations, political scandals and controversies involving several Liberal MPs and cabinet ministers, spending taxpayer dollars like a drunken sailor, and situating Canada at the foreign policy kiddie table. That’s why he’s been trailing Pierre Poilievre and the Conservatives by double digits since late September. Will Trudeau depart before the next election? It seems unlikely. Terry DiMonte, a former radio host and Trudeau’s friend, recently said to him during their annual hour-long holiday chat, “You have a lot of fight in you. You’re not going anywhere, are you?” The PM responded, “You know, everyone talking about, ‘Oh, maybe it’s the walk in the snow this coming week’…it’s like, Jesus Christ! Come on.” Is this an act of defiance and stubbornness? It’s possible. Does he want to prove he can muster up another political recovery and stay in office? It could be a motivating factor. Or, does he want to prove he’s not in the shadow of his late father? Ay, there’s the rub. History has shown that Justin Trudeau doesn’t have Pierre Trudeau’s political sense and communications skills. He didn’t have them to begin with, and hasn’t spent any discernible amount of time in developing them. He simply plodded along, spent most of his time focusing on fluffy rhetoric and pet projects like a federal carbon tax, and systemically destroyed Canada’s economy and political culture. Not that he believes this has happened, mind you. “With the challenges that people are facing right now, with the way the world is going now and everything that we are doing that’s making positive differences in a very difficult time that isn’t done yet, I wouldn’t be the person I am and be willing to walk away from this right now,” he told CBC’s Rosie Barton on Christmas Day during their year-end interview. Yes, you read this correctly. Our mediocre and ineffective Prime Minister actually feels he’s the nation’s saviour. A political role that virtually no-one believes he’s ever assumed, and even fewer would want him to assume. He’s taken delusional thinking to a whole new level. The son, unlike the father, doesn’t realize when it’s time to pack it in. A long walk in the snow isn’t in the cards. Canada will therefore trudge behind him even when the powdery material finally reaches terra firma.Pierre Poilievre and the Conservatives have a huge lead over Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Liberals. There are various reasons why this has happened, including one that most Canadians would never have assumed would be part of the equation.

The Conservatives have led in most polls since Poilieve became party leader in Sept. 2022. Every opinion poll since last September has them ahead by double digits. The most recent survey, conducted by Angus Reid between Jan. 16-17, showed the Conservatives in front of the Liberals by 41 to 24 percent.

How was Poilievre able to take the wind out of Trudeau’s sails – and, more importantly, maintain it for so long?

His ideas, policies and messaging have clearly resonated with Conservatives. You can’t win a federal election in Canada by limiting yourself to capturing the Conservative vote, however. Poilievre knew this, and worked with senior advisers to come up with a unique political strategy that’s paid off in dividends.

The Conservative leader has largely focused on political and economic issues that matter to average Canadians. This includes high taxes, cost of living, rising food prices, housing concerns and the affordability crisis. Poll after poll has shown that many Canadians believe Poilievre, and not Trudeau, has a more concrete plan and realistic solutions to help resolve these – and other – important matters.

Poilievre has also benefited from the fact that many Canadians are fed up with Trudeau’s leadership. When it comes to understanding the priorities of Canada’s middle class, small business owners, Millennials, and blue-collar workers, the PM is out of touch. Canadians don’t have faith in him, and their faith in Poilievre continues to grow.

There’s another factor that’s also worked to Poilievre’s advantage. He’s winning over female voters.

Abacus Data’s Jan. 11 poll revealed the Conservatives have 37 percent of the female vote. The Liberals are at 25 percent, which is just ahead of the NDP’s 24 percent. This is an astonishing development. Women have been solidly in the Liberal/progressive camp for decades. Conservative parties have always historically been able to capture female votes, but this tally could ultimately turn out to be historic in its own right.

Why has this happened?

The Conservatives have wisely concentrated on issues that fall under the general umbrella of motherhood and families. When a political leader like Poilievre discusses rising costs in food staples like milk, bread, eggs, butter and bacon, as well as clothing, diapers and other household items, it appeals directly to many female voters. They feel he’s speaking their language – and actually hears and understands their thoughts and concerns.

A long-time politico, Melanie Paradis, recently came up with a thought-provoking analysis that brilliantly captures this surprising shift in public opinion.

Paradis is president of Texture Communications and was a director of communications for former Conservative leader Erin O’Toole. She wrote in The Line on Jan. 17 that, “I have come to believe we are gearing up for an existential debate in society and culture about women conforming or not  –  and to which feminist standard. It’s going to rock our politics. It already is.”

This seismic change is related to homesteading. It includes tasks like making bread, canning food and other DIY (do it yourself) projects. These became popular during COVID-19, when Canadians were mostly isolated and had little to do.

“For the past 50 years,” she wrote, “women have been increasingly working outside the home, advancing our rights in the courts, getting paid more, etc. By a lot of metrics, things got better for women. But for decades, we were also told feminism meant we were heavily discouraged from staying home, as if it betrayed the sisterhood. Then weird things started to happen. Society told us to further and further delay when we’d have kids so we could spend those all-important years building our careers. But now it’s harder to get pregnant because we’re older. It’s also harder to find a childcare spot, and harder to afford a home.”

Paradis noted that women have always been encouraged to get a “side hustle,” such as selling Tupperware or becoming social media influencers. Not everyone succeeds at these ventures and makes money. Hence, many women had to “make the money you have stretch further.” She points to “home DIYers, couponers and thrifters” and “low-budget meal preppers and the backyard homesteaders.” She suggests, “There is a tremendous amount of overlap among those social media topics and the stay-at-home, a segment of the population society has ruthlessly dismissed for the last 20 years.”

How does this connect to the political right?

There are “libertarian values at play,” in Paradis’s view. “It’s the belief in doing for oneself and the government staying out of your business. It’s the freedom to choose how you live. How you raise your children. And it’s a deep skepticism in the government’s ability or motivation to do things like secure children’s medicine supplies or deliver effective education.”

Contrast this to the political left, which “has been alienating moms for years.” Paradis believes “there remains immense cultural pressure on parents, specifically mothers and primarily by the left, to get back to work after having a baby by deeming this necessary for economic productivity.” It’s exactly what many women in our post-COVID world don’t want to hear. They believe feminism now means “you can do whatever you damn please, including staying home and raising your kids.”

Hence, a political leader who promises, “We’ll make it easier, and stay out of your way,” is going to have more popular appeal. That’s what Polievre has been saying and doing – and that’s why more Canadian women are relating to his ideas rather than Trudeau’s.

Paradis has hit the nail on the head like no one before her. If this pattern continues, Poilieve’s march to becoming Canada’s next Prime Minister will almost be unstoppable.

Michael Taube, a Troy Media syndicated columnist and Washington Times contributor, was a speechwriter for former Prime Minister Stephen Harper. He holds a master’s degree in comparative politics from the London School of Economics.

