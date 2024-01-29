Reading Time: 5 minutes

The perception of the UN as a benign and paternal organization is flawed

One of the quaint things about the Liberal base is its undying affection for legacy Canada – even as their fearless leader seeks to create Beijing on the Rideau. They still revere VIA train service, Canada Post and government liquor stores. The more Justin Trudeau tears at the fabric of their legacy, the deeper their affection for bygone days.

From the rented journalists to the gentrified Boomers, there is a baleful cry anytime an opposition politician suggests that the calendar might have flipped from 1994 to 2024. The latest example? The temerity of Dr. Leslyn Lewis (CPC) in suggesting that, while the United Nations may serve the needs of many countries, Canada is being ill-served by its role as ineffectual Eagle Scout of the general assembly. (The UN just demanded $150 trillion for its climate crusade.)

Dr. Lewis has posted in support of a petition calling for Canada to withdraw from the UN and World Health Organization. On Jan. 3, she posted on X: “Over 60,000 Canadians have now signed a petition calling on Canada to protect our national sovereignty by withdrawing from the UN and its subsidiary organizations. The petition remains open for signature until Feb. 7.”

The petition cites a number of failings by the once-venerated body:

1) Canada’s membership in the United Nations (UN) and its subsidiary organizations (e.g. World Health Organization) imposes negative consequences on the people of Canada, far outweighing any benefits;

2) Canada’s agreement to participate in the UN/WHO comprehensive “Agenda 2030” undermines national sovereignty and personal autonomy;

3) Canada’s agreement to participate in Agenda 2030 and its operational “Sustainable Development Goals” (SDG) does the same;

4) Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE), UN Judicial Review, International Health Regulations (IHR), One Health, and similar programs are being rapidly implemented, absent the awareness and consent of the people or their elected representatives

5) SDGs negatively impact every aspect of life, including religious and cultural values, familial relations, education, nutrition, child development, property rights, economic and agricultural productivity, transportation, travel, health, informed consent, privacy and physical autonomy.

For those not paying attention to the WHO’s China-centric performance during COVID-19 or to unelected globalist entities penetrating the Cabinet to Steven Guilbeaut’s climate insanity, this petition is an affront. Made easier by Canadian media strangling any critical thought that falls outside the boundaries endorsed by the current Liberal government and its wind therapists.

The accepted view of the UN in Canada is still a benign paternal organization sanctified by the blood of the Second World War and looking out for the interests of all nations. It’s Peter Ustinoff leading the children of the world in song at Halloween. It’s Lester Pearson forging a compromise on Suez.

This rosy image ignores the current dossier of bribery and coercion: a UN Human Rights Council composed of China, Cuba, Algeria, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. Or Iran chairing a Special Human Rights Council as they hang their own people from cranes. Or North Korea taking leadership of the Council on Disarmament even as Kim Jong Un sends ballistics missiles toward his Asian neighbours.

Or, more recently, the revelations about the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) palling with Hamas after Oct. 7 when it knew Hamas was using hospitals as a front for their tunnel system and to hide weapons and hostages in. Recently, a group of 3,000 UNRWA teachers in Gaza celebrated the Hamas massacre of Oct. 7, praised the murderers and rapists as “heroes,” and gleefully shared photos of dead or captured Israelis and urged the execution of hostages. In fact, Israel has just this past week supplied clear evidence that some 190 UNRWA employees, including teachers, have doubled as Hamas or Islamic Jihad fighters, according to Reuters.

Your UN in action.

At the very least, there is cause for a robust debate on why Canada funds and approves UN policies so clearly not in its own interest. Don’t hold your breath. The “la-la-la I can’t hear you” chorus is excoriating Lewis and the petitioners about reforming the sacred UN.

Their criticisms include the “small” amount Canada provides to the UN and WHO. And the risible claim that the WHO’s heavy-handed performance during COVID-19 was not influenced by Big Pharma, the Chinese Communist Party or the American Left (which used the virus to depose Donald Trump).

The big revelation behind Dr. Lewis’ support for re-assessing the UN, says the left-wing Tyee: “She’s also pointed out a real problem: the steady erosion, by right-wing parties and movements, of democratic institutions that bind us together at the international, national and even provincial levels.”

Apparently, the writer is a fan of Joe Biden’s latest eye-rolling denunciations of anyone unwilling to vote for him or his buddy Justin in Canada by calling them Hitler. The Tyee piece goes on like an MSNBC editorial referencing Jan. 6, Trump and the alleged Nazi-fication on anyone who disputes lockdowns, mandatory vaccines and racism, racism, racism.

But that’s what horrible polls will do to a panicky entitled class. So now they claim an ascendant Right is threatening to use their own coercive techniques to reverse the slide toward the total government control promised by the UN and the sustainability lobby. While seeking to jail the man leading the polls to be president in 2024.

If you need to see what this untrammelled executive power might look like, watch deputy PM Chrystia Freeland siccing the Mounties on a reporter who gets too impertinent in a public interview. While Canada’s purchased media was silent on policing the press, Russell Brand noticed from England. So did X owner Elon Musk and a number of other American commentators. In Canada? Crickets.

Debate on the UN joins the litany of claims now being targeted by the Canadian left as disinformation. The eventual goal is to criminalize opposition speech using partners in Big Tech. Here’s Google on “sensitive events”:

“A ‘Sensitive Event’ is an unforeseen event or development that creates significant risk to Google’s ability to provide high-quality, relevant information and ground truth, and reduce insensitive or exploitative content in prominent and monetised features. During a Sensitive Event, we may take a variety of actions to address these risks.”

Translation: We’ll decide the facts.

You can bet that Pierre Poilievre winning the PM job will be a Sensitive Event to the nostalgic Liberal base if Justin Trudeau falls from office in 2025.

Bruce Dowbiggin is the editor of Not The Public Broadcaster. A two-time winner of the Gemini Award as Canada’s top television sports broadcaster, he’s a regular contributor to Sirius XM Canada Talks Ch. 167. Inexact Science: The Six Most Compelling Draft Years In NHL History, his new book with his son Evan, was voted the eighth best professional hockey book by bookauthority.org. His 2004 book Money Players was voted seventh best.

