BaseLynx keeps all your devices charged

As your device arsenal or gadget collection grows, so do your charging needs. But there are elegant solutions, like the BaseLynx Modular Charging System from Scosche.

I found the real beauty of BaseLynx is its minimalist design around four charging modules, three of which can operate independently or be powered individually. Hinged together, they operate as a single unit all powered by one AC cord.

The Vert Charging Station module accepts up to three devices, like smartphones or tablets, organized on their edges to save valuable desk space. The module’s sturdy fin-like rubberized compartments separate devices. Even a 13-inch MacBook Air can safely sit on edge.

At the back of the Vert are three charging ports: an 18-watt USB-C port surrounded by 12-watt USB-A ports. The USB-C port is designed to charge up to three times faster than a standard charger. It also adapts to prevent overcharging. Higher-powered devices like the newer MacBook Air will charge, albeit at a slower rate.

The 10-watt pad juices up devices like the iPhone 8 or Samsung Galaxy 9, and even accessories like Apple AirPods ( in their charging case) by simply laying them flat on the padded surface in line with the charging coil. A soft white light tells you the device is charging. If it’s red, your device hasn’t been placed correctly (or it’s a non-compliant device).

My iPhone 8 charged without removing its silicone case, although results may vary depending on your case’s construction, especially if it contains metal.

The watch module is a magnetic charger designed for Apple Watch. Simply lay your watch flat on it. The magnetic connector can also be propped up to change your watch into a bedside clock.

All modules come with a non-powered EndCap, meaning no ports or hinges are exposed. However, you can add an extra 18-watt USB-C and 12-watt USB-A port without adding additional bulk.

This is where the fourth module, the Dual Port Charging EndCap with adaptive power, comes in handy. It has its own power source and simply connects to the end of any of the other modules.

While components can be purchased individually, it would be more practical and economical to start with a basic bundle like the BaseLynx Kit. It comes with the Vert, Watch and Qi pad modules, a five-foot AC power cord and non-powered cap. The BaseLynx Pro Kit offers the same three modules, plus the Dual EndCap charger and one-foot USB-A and USB-C cables.

It all has a nice minimalist design – no more bells and whistles than absolutely necessary. It has a smart and aesthetically pleasing look, while being solidly built. And unlike many other chargers, it doesn’t need to be shoved into a corner or kept on the floor.

I also like that you can expand the system with additional modules, providing there’s enough juice from your power source. To determine that, Scosche has cleverly assigning a power point value to each module. Connect as many modules to a single AC connection as you wish, providing the total value doesn’t exceed 15 points.

It would have been handy to have a second USB-C port as they have become more commonplace. What’s not that commonplace are one-foot cables, although you can get them on Amazon. Perhaps they could be included with the basic kit.

The BaseLynx warrants fairly high marks. It also makes for a great Mother’s Day, Father’s Day or graduation gift.

The Scosche BaseLynx White is available exclusively at Apple retail and online stores. In Canada, the kit retails for $199.95, the Pro Kit sells for $259.95, with individual modules starting at $54.95. You can also purchase BaseLynx Black Kit from Amazon.ca and other modules directly from Scosche.

