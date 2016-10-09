Volunteer vacations can include just about anything, from building houses to helping study animals to going on archaeological digs

Volunteer vacations are becoming more popular all the time, capturing the imaginations of travellers seeking meaningful and impactful experiences abroad. Organizations like Habitat for Humanity, Earthwatch Institute and GVI Canada have long been champions of volunteer tourism, but the trend has gained momentum with new players entering the field.

If you’re considering embarking on a volunteer vacation, there are several factors to consider before you commit to this altruistic adventure.

The concept of a volunteer vacation may sound appealing on the surface – an opportunity to spend your holiday time making a positive difference in the world. While many people find such experiences rewarding and rejuvenating, it’s important to remember that these are indeed working vacations. Some programs demand full-time dedication with minimal leisure time, while others strike a balance between volunteering and recreation. Before diving in, it’s crucial to honestly assess your expectations and preferences.

Before selecting a volunteer program, it’s essential to evaluate your skill set. While some opportunities require no special skills, others may necessitate specific qualifications or certifications. If you’re unsure about your abilities, consider starting with a program offering shorter volunteering periods as an introduction. For instance, Travelocity’s Travel for Good program provides an afternoon of volunteering during your holiday alongside more intensive volunteering options.

When it comes to volunteer opportunities, the choices are diverse, ranging from building houses to assisting with wildlife research to participating in archaeological excavations. Your interests and willingness to endure challenging conditions, such as exposure to the sun and dirt, should guide your decision.

Accommodations vary widely across volunteer programs. Some offer comfortable lodgings, while others house volunteers in basic rooms or tents. To ensure you’re content with your experience, it’s crucial to research and understand the living conditions before you sign up for a particular program.

The allure of exotic and thrilling volunteer vacations can lead to high demand, causing programs to fill up quickly. For example, Earthwatch’s popular dolphin diving program tends to have limited availability due to its popularity. Thus, early planning and timely registration can be vital for securing your spot in such sought-after programs.

Moreover, while some volunteer programs don’t mandate special skills, certification or training may still be essential for certain activities. Take, for instance, scuba diving with dolphins, which requires prior scuba diving certification. Always check the prerequisites and prerequisites for your chosen volunteer project to ensure that you meet the necessary qualifications.

One common misconception about volunteer vacations is that they are cheaper than traditional vacations. In reality, participants are typically responsible for covering their airfare, and there may be additional expenses related to lodging and program fees. Many organizations that facilitate these volunteer opportunities are non-profits, reliant on funding sources to sustain their operations.

If you’re banking on tax deductions to offset the costs of your volunteer vacation, consulting with a tax professional to clarify the specifics is essential. The tax implications of volunteer vacations can vary depending on your destination, the organization you volunteer with, and your country of residence. In some cases, only a portion of your expenses may be tax-deductible or none at all.

Volunteer vacations offer a unique and fulfilling way to spend your holiday time, far removed from the traditional beachside relaxation. However, they come with certain considerations and commitments that potential participants should weigh carefully. Assess your willingness to work, your skills, your interests, and your budget before embarking on a volunteer vacation.

But with proper planning and informed decision-making, you can embark on a journey that not only enriches your life but also makes a positive impact on the world.

