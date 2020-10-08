What Trump’s leadership style says about us

Let’s begin by wishing U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump a full and speedy recovery following their positive COVID-19 testing.

The text below was drafted before this diagnosis was known and reflects on the toxicity of public discourse for which the president is partly culpable. Some of the social media response to his diagnosis reminds us that he is also the object of this toxicity.

Desiring the good health and safety of all those whom God has called to leadership is part of the Christian’s prayer duty (I Timothy 2:2), something we encourage upon all.

May God grant us all humility and grace during these challenging times and may the response of the Christian community in general, and especially of Christian leaders, be such that it makes the gospel plausible to all who watch and listen to us.

Sept. 29 was the first U.S. presidential debate. The rules called for each candidate to get an initial uninterrupted two minutes to start each segment before the back and forth commenced. Trump is hardly the first politico to take a these-rules-don’t-apply-to-me approach.

While opinions of what this says about Trump are easy to come by, less discussed is what this says about the rest of us. Political debates filled with incoherent bombast, social protests that view property destruction as a mere exclamation point – these tactics are calculated and at least some people consider them winning strategies.

While Trump is more blatant and in-your-face than others, the difference is a matter of degree and not totally of kind.