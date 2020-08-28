Your marketing efforts should make an impact along each step of your customer’s online journey.

From when they first see an advertisement or a post shared by one of their friends on Facebook, you’ve tweaked their interest. They’re interested in your product or service, and now they’re aware of your business.

After becoming aware of your business, consumers start discovering more with search.

Today we’re going to look at findability and reputation. These characteristics are so important in how your customer searches for you and what they find. You really need to control what’s said about you online and you need to show how you respond to all types of situations.

After becoming aware of your business, consumers start searching to discover more about your business and its online reputation. Basically, what people say about you and how you treat your customers.

Findability

There are more places than ever for people to search for businesses. It’s where your business is found when search terms are used.

It’s not just Google. There are apps, directories, voice searches, GPS and more. And until you can afford to pay someone to take care of these listings for you, it’s going to be your job.

There are a few things to remember when you’re updating listing sites. Use the same logo, profile photo and business name. Make it really easy for people to recognize you online over and over.

Kruse Control Inc.’s Marketing Rule of 7 states that a prospect needs to “hear” the advertiser’s message at least seven times before they’ll take action to buy that product or service. Keep that in mind when you think you’re redundant or that you already have this information on another platform. They all need to have the same information. And it’s okay to repeat it over and over.

If you aren’t in a position to hire this out, you can do it yourself. Make a list of all the places your business has a profile and keep that list updated. Google My Business, Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter … they should all have the same business information. That way, your searcher isn’t confused and has immediate trust in your business.

Ask: How findable is your business online? How many places will your business be found when searched? What places are you aware of?

Reputation

Now that potential customers found you, what they discover is called your online reputation.

After finding your business, consumers see your online reviews. It’s often the first thing showcased in a Google search result.

A Google review is where a customer can review your business. It’s based on a five-star rating. And you want to get as close to five as possible. But with a five-star rating inevitably will come a one-star assessment. And you need to address both.

When a consumer uses ratings, reviews and recommendations to help them compare choices, you have to make sure you’re responding to reviews and engaging with your audience. Even the one-star ratings need some sort of response.

Ask: What’s your average review score? Do you have any negative reviews that you’re aware of? How have you taken care of them?

Findability and reputation are really important steps in your customer’s online journey. They’re right at the beginning of searching for your product or service, and they can encourage your potential customer to make a buying decision way faster.

Next week: Conversion and some different areas online where you can make the buying decision even easier for your new customer.

Donita Fowler is an online marketer who supports entrepreneurs in their quest to be the boss of their online platforms.

Donita is a Troy Media Thought Leader. Why aren’t you?

© Troy Media

The views, opinions and positions expressed by columnists and contributors are the author’s alone. They do not inherently or expressly reflect the views, opinions and/or positions of our publication.