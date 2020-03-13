Linkedin is all business all the time

Troy Media is pleased to introduce a biweekly column by Donita Fowler, an online marketer who supports entrepreneurs in their quest to be the boss of their online platforms. We’ll post her column on Fridays.

It’s hard for some of us to remember a time where we didn’t have a ‘pocket computer’ with us everywhere we go. A simple search or click can help you navigate throughout your day.

These pocket computers, otherwise known as smart phones, have changed the landscape of how business owners can advertise. The latest app can give you connections that otherwise would never have happened.

The question always is: What platform should you be active on and where are your prospective clients hanging out?

As an online marketer, I answer these questions for my clients all the time with a few key metrics.

I always explore the big four. I answer four questions to the four big platforms that have basically been around since the start of this online craze, circa 2000.

Let’s begin this four-part series and explore a business networking platform called Linkedin.

How long has Linkedin been around?

Linkedin was founded in December 2002 and launched May 2003.

How many users are on Linkedin and how many are active?

Linkedin says it now has over 610 million users and 303 million active monthly users.

Fun fact: You can find your Linkedin member number and this will tell you what number you were to join. Mine is: 134,797,072. Follow this link to learn how to find your Linkedin member number.

What’s the learning curve with Linkedin?

Linkedin is a fairly simple platform to navigate.

Like most social platforms, there’s a place for you to share all of your information like a headline, an about section, current work history, previous work history, etc., and all of this creates your profile.

This is what other Linkedin users will see when they search your name and headline (eg: sales manager, online marketer, etc.).

Who hangs out on this platform?

Linkedin is all business all the time. You must be 16 years of age to have a Linkedin account and there are no pictures of yesterday’s supper on the feed.

Linkedin is a place to post business-related blogs and articles, industry trends and standards, and anything else related to business.

There’s a premium-paid feature and according to Linkedin, 39 per cent of all users have the premium feature. This gives you more statistics about the people visiting your profile and allows you to send more mail within the application. There are a few other perks but these are the main reasons I would pay for the premium option.

Let’s be clear, you can do a lot with a free Linkedin account and I go back and forth from paid to free. The price changes, a lot. So if you get on a plan for under $30 a month, keep it. When I wrote this, the premium feature was $49.99 a month, paid annually. The price fluctuates, so keep an eye on it. And take full advantage of the free premium month to see how often you’re even using the premium options.

Linkedin has over 303 million users per month, and 40 per cent of them visit the platform daily. So whatever industry you’re in and whatever you’re selling, there’s a good chance you’ll find someone on Linkedin who values what you offer.

Real time example: I was just messaged on Linkedin to be a speaker at a Virtual Summit. That’s how search, combined with a good-looking profile and some minor activity, can create opportunity. It’s an opportunity I would never have had the chance to be a part of if I hadn’t been online (and somewhat active), because I can only meet so many people in person. The online platform just increases my reach to an audience.

This gives you a snapshot of what Linkedin is and who’s hanging out on this platform.

If you’re considering using Linkedin, ask yourself:

Is my client or customer on Linkedin?

Can I share relevant content on Linkedin?

That should bring some clarity when you’re deciding where to hang your online hat.

Next time, we’ll explore another one of the big four, a fast-paced platform called Twitter.

Donita Fowler is an online marketer who supports entrepreneurs in their quest to be the boss of their online platforms.

© Troy Media

The views, opinions and positions expressed by columnists and contributors are the author’s alone. They do not inherently or expressly reflect the views, opinions and/or positions of our publication.