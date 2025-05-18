Reading Time: 3 minutes

Snap judgments happen in seconds, and they’re hard to undo. Here’s how to take control of what people see first

Whether you’re meeting a new colleague at Tim Hortons, logging into a Zoom call or shaking hands at a networking event, you only get a few seconds to make a strong first impression.

Two to 30 seconds is all it takes for others to form judgments about your confidence, competence, status, likeability, warmth and trustworthiness.

In fact, it’s impossible for us not to make these snap decisions. Human beings are wired to do so.

Though oversimplified, the triune brain model still offers a helpful metaphor:

The reptilian brain handles basic survival functions

The limbic brain governs emotional responses

The cortical brain is responsible for logic, language and analysis

Modern neuroscience confirms these regions are deeply interconnected. But the model highlights a key truth: our emotional brain often reacts before our rational brain has time to respond.

At the heart of this process is the amygdala, which functions like an early warning system—instantly judging whether someone is safe, threatening, dominant or weak. These judgments happen before your conscious mind kicks in.

Because these snap impressions feel instinctive and urgent, people often reinforce them—consciously or not—long after the moment has passed. That’s confirmation bias in action: we tend to find what we expect, even if it’s not really there.

A classic example comes from the American TV show 60 Minutes, which once staged a polygraph test with four different examiners. Each was subtly led to believe a different employee had stolen camera equipment (in fact, no theft had occurred). Predictably, each examiner “found” their assigned person guilty simply because that’s what they expected to see.

This kind of unconscious bias plays out in workplaces and social settings every day. If your first impression is negative, it can be hard—sometimes impossible—to undo. While you can’t control other people’s past experiences, you can control the non-verbal cues you send.

In today’s fast-moving, remote-connected world, your ability to connect quickly can be the difference between a missed opportunity and a lasting relationship.

Here are seven ways to make a great first impression:

Adjust your attitude

People read your emotional state almost instantly. A University of Glasgow study found it takes just 200 milliseconds for the brain to evaluate a facial expression. Don’t wait to “warm up”—walk in already radiating confidence, openness and interest.

Good posture—shoulders back, head high—signals confidence and self-respect.

A slow-onset smile—one that unfolds naturally—feels authentic and puts others at ease.

Eye contact conveys interest, confidence and trust. Even on video calls, looking into the camera simulates direct engagement.

This subtle motion mimics the universal “eyebrow flash”—a signal of recognition and friendliness.

A calm, steady voice is reassuring. Nervousness can raise your pitch, so take a deep breath before speaking. Quietly exhaling an “ahh” sound can help relax your throat and stabilize your tone.

Touch is a powerful non-verbal cue. A good handshake—palm to palm, web to web, firm but not crushing—signals openness and confidence. That said, in many Canadian settings post-pandemic, a smile and nod may be more appropriate. Read the room.

First impressions are fast, emotional and hard to reverse. But with intentional body language, you can shape them to your advantage, right from the start.

Dr. Carol Kinsey Goman is an expert in nonverbal communication, body language, and leadership presence. She is a speaker, author, and executive coach who works with business leaders and organizations to improve their communication and leadership skills. Goman has written several books, including STAND OUT: How to Build Your Leadership Presence, which explores how nonverbal cues impact leadership effectiveness. With a background in psychology, she combines research in neuroscience with practical insights to help leaders understand the power of body language in building trust, influencing others, and fostering collaboration.