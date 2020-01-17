Leaving the reader feeling nothing after reading your story may be one of the worst nightmares for every author. Whether it is done by a professional novelist either by someone who has just started his writer’s path and has only several essays published online , both cases need the author to know how to write emotions into his/her text.

Answer the question: Why your reader should care? Which emotions do you want your reader to feel?

Start with a clear set-up of your character and create a clear vision of his/her traits, thoughts, manners, and even body language. It’s quite a complex task to transmit the feeling through words, so get prepared for the need to feel what you want readers to feel. Plan your main character’s path throughout your story – this will help while writing emotions into words and improve your plotting as well.

Use all five senses to create a well-rounded setting.

To provide an even more engaging experience, dive into the world of sensory feelings. That means you should not only describe what your protagonist’s setting looks like, but also how does it smell, sounds, tastes, and feels like. Remember to differentiate the experiences of other characters as they feel the same setting in different lighting and from different perspectives.

Avoid making e a melodrama out of your story.

Suppose that your essay is too concerned about your emotion-painting. Then we’ve got the bad news for you – something went wrong. To illustrate, let’s say your character (i.e. Jerry) has just failed an important exam so he won’t study at the university of his dreams. But maybe you’re concerned that readers won’t catch the whole tragedy of the situation?

Given that, you decide to add the description of an offense felt towards his girlfriend who rejected Jerrys so he didn’t have time to pay attention to other subjects. The issue becomes even more problematic if your essay is based on facts from your autobiography so that you go deeper and deeper into the description of the protagonist’s feelings. Do you really think this would interest the reader? No offends, but who cares?

Once you’ve decided on the emotion, write down associated words either traits associated with the emotion.

The power of word choice in eliciting the emotions can’t be underestimated. most people tend to skip reading whole paragraphs of description at once, so it would be advantageous for you to spread your descriptions throughout the whole story.

Well-chosen words echo across part of the text are expected to create the atmosphere of suspense putting the reader on the edge of his/her seat. If you have difficulties deciding on the key feeling, it might also help if you would imagine how do you want your reader to feel when the story ends.

Show rather than tell.

Try not to tell your readers the characters’ feelings directly, but let them experience it for themselves. Try to write in scenes, imagine your story is on the screen – how does it look in every specific moment?

The task may sound a bit frustrating, but it is much less complicated than you expect. use a visual aid to help the reader picture the situation and the character within it. Describe feelings through actions: if your character is nervous, say that he/she bit his/her lip and, for instance, tightened his/her fingers holding the something, and so on.

Subtext use for expanding the reader’s experience.

Emotional complexity is generally expected to create a sort of tension that would deepen your reader’s emotional response. Another technique the writer can use is to foreshadow specific moments of your story paying special notice to scenery and symbols. Dig a bit deeper than just writing how optimistic, inspirational either angry or offended is your protagonist.

Remember to surprise the reader with unpredictable story turns

Fiction, whether in short narratives, movies or computer games, helps anybody not only to imagine oneself in situations, places, and worlds they may never visit in real life but to experience them. To accomplish this task, the writer needs to push readers out of the ‘normal day’ course. To help readers go beyond their normal feelings, surprise them turning the plot in an unexpected direction in even more unexpected moments.

Conclusion

We all understand that fiction worlds are not real. But the emotion can be.

The problem is that no one gets emotional over a report, so the major key for rousing your audience apply all five senses while reading your text.

Our tips are not hard rules to follow, but rather a set of pragmatic ways to evoke the reader’s emotion with your story and allow them to be somebody or something that they cannot be in the real world.

Emotional writing is not entirely technical, so you are always welcomed to use your creativity. Investigate and develop your own guidance on how to avoid the pitfall of readers’ indifference – we will appreciate it if you share it with us.

