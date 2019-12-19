Different types of cannabis products are consumed in different ways. The benefits of using cannabis are no secret, which is why more and more people are looking to find easier and more effective consumption solutions.

The delivery methods are important to consider for both medical and recreational users. To try to help you out in your decision, we’re going to show you some of the best and most common consumption methods available in this comprehensive guide.

#1. Smoking

Smoking the flower from the marijuana plant in a joint, pipe, or bong is a very common practice. Compared to other forms of consumption, the chain reaction upon inhalation occurs fast and introduces the cannabinoids into your body with great efficiency.

The effects usually peak within 30 minutes and reduce after 2-3 hours.

Pros:

Just make sure your cannabis products are sourced from licensed producers and are grown using organic methods.

Cons:

The smoke produced by burning papers contains carcinogenic compounds, which is why users with lung problems or poor immune systems should consider an alternative method.

#2. Vaping

An efficient, smokeless form of inhalation, vapors heat marijuana plant matter to a certain degree, which forces trichomes— those little crystals found on marijuana strains— into the vaporizers. The effects usually peak before the 30-minute mark and reduce in a few hours. It’s a viable option for those who are into smoking but don’t want to “smoke.”

Pros:

Portable vapors are far more discreet compared to smoking because there’s just a little bit of odor that dissipates quickly. Also, a larger, stationary vaporizer that easily burns plant material is probably the cleanest way to consume marijuana.

If you prefer both sweet-lasting strains and strains with a more earthy flavor, then vaping a marijuana strain like Bruce Banner will give you the best of both worlds. It’s a cross between OG Kush and Sour Diesel, meaning you’ll catch hints of sweet fruits, diesel, and earthy undertones – all in one.

Cons:

Some users may find vaping to have weaker effects compared to other forms of marijuana. You should use oils and cartridges from trusted companies as with some vaporizers, there’s a risk of complications from the cheap materials and chemical solvents during the transitional period.

#3. Edibles

Marijuana edibles have been a widely preferred method of consumption for decades in the US. The cannabinoids influence the cells through the liver, which transforms THC into a more efficient chemical: 11-hydroxy-THC, the main active metabolite of tetrahydrocannabinol aka THC, which is formed in the body after decarboxylated marijuana is consumed.

Edibles come in several different forms, such as:

Sodas

Snacks

Ice cream

Chocolate

Pizza

Mints

The reaction usually hits within 15 minutes to 2 hours, based on the user’s metabolism or whether it was consumed on an empty stomach, in which case the absorption is accelerated.

As for duration, the effects last for 4-6 hours, although high doses tend to allow the effects to last for more than 24 hours.

Pros:

The effects usually last longer compared to other forms of marijuana intake. It’s a very convenient and discreet form of consumption, and you can find a diverse range of options available on the market.

Cons:

It is not ideal for those who seek instant relief because the effects usually take hours to start. It is often mistaken for non-infused goods. The delayed onset makes some users consume extra portions to achieve the desired effects, which leads to an unhealthy dose of the product.

#4. Tinctures

In the early 1900s, marijuana-based tinctures used to be a common medicine in the US. They come in various CBD formulations and dosages.

A cannabis tincture is absorbed sublingually, meaning the cannabinoids reach the bloodstream directly. You may experience the effects within 30 minutes, which will last for 4-6 hours.

Pros:

Most formulas contain concentrations of less available cannabinoids like CBN and THCV and it can be very discreet and it has no odor whatsoever.

Cons:

Tinctures are usually formulated with alcohol, meaning some users may find it not-so-desirable. While not necessarily a downside, but light, oxygen, and heat can diminish the THC content. Therefore, the bottles need to be sealed tightly and kept in a dark place.

