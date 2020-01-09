The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is presently witnessing one of the longest droughts in the recent times. It held the final UFC event of 2019 in the last weekend of December recently. This was UFC Busan, after which there aren’t any UFC events scheduled for close to one month.

Fortunately, when the action returns to UFC, it will be in the form of UFC 246 featuring Conor McGregor who would be making a long expected return to the octagon, going up against Donald Cerrone. Going by the Conor McGregor odds offered at multiple well-known sports betting platforms on the Internet, the Irishman goes into the fight as a clear favourite. Furthermore, since this will be after almost one month of no action happening in the MMA world, all the experts will be discussing the Conor McGregor bout to fill the void, especially what a win could possibly mean for the Irish fighter.

Justin Gathje the more deserving fighter for the title fight

Despite the fact that McGregor versus Cerrone will be a welterweight category fight, Dana White, the UFC President has made it clear that a victory for the Irishman is most likely to get him a shot at Khabib Nurmagomedov next, provided Nurmagomedov beats Tony Ferguson in their fight scheduled for April 2020. This declaration by the UFC President wasn’t welcomed by everyone in the MMA circles. If we recall, McGregor was comprehensively beaten by Nurmagomedov in their last fight and a victory over Donald Cerrone would be Irishman’s first in the UFC, in the last 3 years or so, that too in a different weight category. No one seemed more upset by this news than Justin Gaethje.

He is the person who’s been waiting to take on the winner of the Nurmagomedov vs Ferguson bout, having won his last three lightweight category fights in a row, each one by first round knockout. If we look at it purely from the meritocratic point of view, Gaethje is the rightful person to get the winner of Nurmagomedov vs Ferguson.

However, things don’t always happen like they’re supposed to, and Donald Cerrone who happens to be the last fighter beaten by Gaethje, believes that it’s just the way cookie crumbles these days. Talking to the press in an interview, Cerrone expressed his views accepting that Gaethje is the right person if we talk about rankings and record. But talking about it purely from the business and popularity perspective, the money potential in McGregor is far more compared to Gaethje. UFC is well within its rights to pick and decide who faces whom, depending upon financial aspects. He believes that’s exactly what MMA has turned into nowadays.

UFC has changed over the years

If we look carefully, Cerrone isn’t wrong. The way McGregor rose to superstardom resulted in plenty of changes in the UFC, primarily how the organisation started preferring big fights over the arguably more deserving ones. And no fight can be considered bigger in 2020 than Nurmagomedov vs Conor. Fortunately, for the diehard UFC fans, Khabib has refused to fight McGregor unless the latter delivers a well-worthy winning streak.

However, before any of this is even given any serious consideration, McGregor will have to beat the Cowboy Cerrone first.

This content is a joint venture between our publication and our partner. We do not endorse any product or service in the article.