Empowering your child to succeed in final exams

As the end of the school year approaches, many students are gearing up for final exams. For parents, this can be a stressful time as they want to support their children and ensure they are well-prepared.

With the right study skills and strategies, students can improve their retention, comprehension, and overall performance on exams. Here are some key tips that parents can use to help their children prepare for final exams:

Help your child identify their learning preferences. Understanding how your child learns best can help you tailor study strategies to their unique needs. For example, if your child prefers to learn through visual activities, creating mind maps or flashcards may be more effective than reading long passages of text. If your child is a kinesthetic (physical) learner, incorporating movement and hands-on activities may be more beneficial. Encourage effective note-taking. Note-taking is a key skill that can improve retention and comprehension. Encourage your child to take organized and comprehensive notes during class, using symbols or abbreviations to capture key concepts. Reviewing and organizing notes regularly can also help reinforce learning. Practice time management. Effective time management is critical for exam preparation. Encourage your child to break down their study sessions into manageable chunks, allowing for breaks and rest periods. Creating a schedule or planner can also help ensure they dedicate enough time to each subject and not overload themselves. Teach test-taking strategies. Taking exams can be stressful, but there are strategies that can help ease anxiety and improve performance. Encourage your child to read through the entire exam before answering any questions, pacing themselves, and using scratch paper to work through problems. They should eliminate obviously wrong answers for multiple-choice questions and then choose the best option. Make studying fun. Studying doesn’t have to be tedious. Encourage your child to incorporate games, quizzes, or other interactive activities into their study sessions. This can help keep them engaged and motivated while reinforcing learning.

Using these tips and strategies, parents can help their children feel more confident and prepared for final exams. It’s important to remember that every student learns differently, so it may take some trial and error to find the most effective study strategies for your child.

However, with the right support and encouragement, they can succeed in their exams and feel proud of their accomplishments.

Faith Wood is a novelist and professional speaker who focuses on helping groups and individuals navigate conflict, shift perceptions and improve communications.

For interview requests, click here.

The opinions expressed by our columnists and contributors are theirs alone and do not inherently or expressly reflect the views of our publication.

© Troy Media

Troy Media is an editorial content provider to media outlets and its own hosted community news outlets across Canada.