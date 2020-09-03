Five ways to experience personal growth during an upheaval

When you’re in upheaval, you tend to hit survival mode pretty quickly. Your life becomes focused on just getting through the day.

Beyond that?

You don’t have the time or energy to care.

But now more than ever, you need to take advantage of what time you have for personal growth.

When we’re challenged is when we rise to the occasion the best. During upheaval, our minds become busy and we start thinking more. It’s a great time to take advantage of a mind made flexible by circumstances and learn something new.

The act of bettering yourself gives you a focus, something you can control at this moment, helping your mental state. It’s all about attitude and the idea that you can keep growing, even now. How?

Learn to embrace adversity

There’s no doubt upheaval can make a mess of your life. But as you dig in and start looking for solutions, you’re going to discover something about yourself.

Adversity brings out your best, forcing you out of complacency to find new solutions.

With an open-minded attitude, you can even come to embrace adversity.

Become more adept at challenges

A crisis demands creative solutions. After all, if the status quo was working, you wouldn’t be where you are.

In the long run, what this means is you’re going to get better at brainstorming and seeing solutions where you hadn’t previously.

Become better at seeing opportunity

Once you look past the disaster, you’re going to start seeing a chance to shine. There’s a great deal of opportunity in upheaval if you can maintain an openness to trying new things and adaptability when it comes to rolling with the punches.

Developing this skill now means you’re never going to miss an opportunity again.

Cultivate positivity

How can you possibly make it through a crisis if all you’re doing is focusing on the negative?

If you can now discover the ability to find the positive and keep an upbeat attitude even when things are going wrong, you’ll be able to stay positive no matter what life throws at you.

Develop more empathy

You can’t go through these kinds of tough times without learning something about how hard life can be. By leveraging this into empathy, you’ll gain more compassion for those around you.

Wow, this is a lot! How exciting to think you’ll be coming out of this crisis more robust and better than ever before!

Troy Media columnist Faith Wood is a novelist and professional speaker who focuses on helping groups and individuals navigate conflict, shift perceptions and improve communications.

© Troy Media

The views, opinions and positions expressed by columnists and contributors are the author’s alone. They do not inherently or expressly reflect the views, opinions and/or positions of our publication.