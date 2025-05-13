Reading Time: 4 minutes

Rather than committing to one extreme, many Canadians are choosing a flexible diet that blends both plant-based and traditional protein sources

Recent data from the Agri-Food Analytics Lab at Dalhousie University, based on the Canadian Food Sentiment Index, offers a nuanced look at the evolution of Canadian dietary habits. While some may view the decline in omnivorous eating as a sign of a plant-based shift in Canada, the data challenges this, showing a more fragmented and pragmatic shift in consumer behaviour, influenced by multiple factors.

Between fall 2024 and spring 2025, the share of Canadians identifying as omnivores—those with no dietary restrictions—dropped from 67.6 per cent to 60.8 per cent. At first glance, this appears to signal a major dietary shift. However, the decline is not being absorbed by vegetarians or vegans. In fact, the proportion of self-identified vegetarians fell from 7.7 per cent to 5.9 per cent. Vegans increased only marginally, from 2.6 per cent to 3.0 per cent.

While the drop in omnivores may seem significant, the real shift lies in the rise of more flexible eating habits, particularly among those identifying as flexitarians—those who prioritise plant-based foods but still consume meat and fish—and the “Other” category, which now represents 11.4 per cent of consumers (up from 9.1 per cent). These categories reflect a growing number of Canadians customizing their diets in ways that defy traditional labels, driven by personal preferences, cost, availability, and health considerations.

This points to a key insight: the future of protein in Canada is not about ideological purity or wholesale dietary conversions. It’s about diversification and flexibility. Consumers are shifting based on factors such as cost and cultural context, experimenting with their diets rather than committing to one fixed approach.

The disconnect between consumer preferences and market trends is clearly demonstrated by Beyond Meat, a company that entered the market with the goal of replacing meat altogether. Five years ago, its stock was trading near US$200. Today, it trades below US$3, following multiple rounds of restructuring. The company’s focus on ideological purity misaligned with consumer realities.

The messaging that meatless meat would be a complete replacement for traditional meat products was not what most consumers wanted. Beyond Meat symbolized the early push toward plant-based eating, but the reality is that many Canadians are not ready to replace meat altogether. Rather, they want alternatives that fit into their broader, more flexible eating habits.

Similarly, government-backed initiatives, such as Aspire Food Group’s cricket-processing facility, have struggled to align with consumer preferences. Despite the environmental benefits of insect protein, these initiatives have failed to gain traction with Canadian consumers. Once promoted as the world’s largest insect protein facility, Aspire Food Group’s project is now in receivership, facing a $42-million bankruptcy.

Insects may be traditional protein sources in parts of the world, but food choices are deeply cultural, and transitions take time. Imposing unfamiliar protein formats often backfires, especially when framed as moral imperatives rather than consumer-driven options.

This shift in Canadian eating habits is part of a broader trend toward more conscious food choices. Rising food prices, environmental concerns, and a growing awareness of the impact of meat consumption on the planet are all contributing factors. However, despite these trends, the Canadian market has yet to fully embrace alternatives like insect protein, which remains too unfamiliar for most consumers. These are not changes that happen overnight, and as such, the market for alternative proteins must adjust to these realities.

So, where does alternative protein innovation go from here? Toward the middle. The winning formula lies in hybrid, blended products that reduce animal protein content without alienating mainstream eaters. The real gatekeepers remain price and taste. Sustainability may generate interest, but repeat purchases depend on value and flavour. Products that find this balance are more likely to succeed than those pushing for radical changes in dietary habits.

The alternative protein sector still holds potential in Canada, but only for those who align with consumer sentiment. The key to success lies in hybrid products that balance price, taste, and sustainability. Today’s dietary decisions aren’t about revolution; they’re quiet negotiations, shaped by factors like taste, cost, and convenience—one plate at a time. Canadians are experimenting and adapting to their changing food environment, gradually finding the right balance.

Dr. Sylvain Charlebois is a Canadian professor and researcher in food distribution and policy. He is senior director of the Agri-Food Analytics Lab at Dalhousie University and co-host of The Food Professor Podcast. He is frequently cited in the media for his insights on food prices, agricultural trends, and the global food supply chain.